For many people, movies are one of the best ways to relax and enjoy. And trust Bollywood to have a movie for every mood. And if there is one genre that fits every mood, it's a love tale. Irrespective of whether you're tense, sad, or just frustrated, a good tale can always make you feel better! If you are in such a place, you can never go wrong with Bollywood's Never Say Goodbye.

Never Say Goodbye is set in the beautiful city of Ajmer in Rajasthan and promises a fresh take on love and relationships. The show is a love story where romance unfolds in the face of class differences but finally succumbs to the societal constraints, only to recover as a more meaningful journey in love and relationships.

Never Say Goodbye's plot summary

Never Say Goodbye shares the story of Vividiha and Kailash in an intriguing romantic series. Despite having contrasting personalities, Vividha and Atharva fall in love with each other. However, the differences in their social background cause trouble in their relationship.

Never Say Goodbye's full story

Vividha is a timid girl who considers her father Kailash, her hero without knowing his true face. She falls in love with Atharva, a confident man, unlike Vividha. His world revolves around his mother, Sujata. The subdued Vividha gets confidence after falling in love with Atharva.

In addition, It also makes her realize how her father, her hero is not as virtuous as she made him out to be. He is against their relationship. Finally, he arranges Vividha marriage with Ravish, who is Atharva’s step-brother. He gets Atharva almost killed through goons and blackmailed Vividha. He will kill him if she does not marry Ravish, an honest army officer.

Vividha accepts his deal and marries Ravish to save Atharva’s life. Despite getting married to Ravish, Vividha doesn't accept him as her husband but considers him a friend. After some time, she starts feeling Atharva’s presence in Ravish’s home. She then realizes that he is Ravish's half brother. She discovers that Atharv is in the same house but has lost his mental wellness.

Even though Ravish has started falling in love with Vividha, he decides to help her reunite with the love of her life, Atharva. So he divorces her, but unfortunately, Arthav runs away during their wedding day, leaving Vividha waiting for him.

After the betrayal, she begs Ravish to remarry him and start a new life. Instead, the duo marries for the second time, but it is revealed that he did this to protect her from societal taunts as she was already pregnant with Arthav's baby.

After a four years break, Vividha and Ravish are shown to be married and living happily with Sujata and Vividha's family in Vividha's home. In addition, they have a son known as Madhav. Later, it is revealed that Kailash exchanged Tara's son, Madhav, with Vividha's daughter Khushi.

Forgetting all the evils he has committed, Vividha decides to bring his father back to the house even though Ravish opposes this move. However, while revealing Kailash's true identity, Kailash stabs Ravish to separate Vividha and Atharv.

Kailash takes Madhav and threatens Vividha to marry a rich man or kill his son. She agrees to marry Vivek to save his son, but luckily, Atharv arrives on time to save Madhav. A big fight erupts between Arthav and Kailash, and eventually, Kailash shoots himself dead. The show then takes another three-month leap.

Never Say Goodbye teasers

The show airs daily at 22:00hrs and 22:30hrs. The network is on DStv Channel 167, GOtv Max Channel 23, and Openview Channel 110. However, the teasers of the India show are readily available on different online platforms.

Never Say Goodbye's cast

The film has chosen nothing but the best actors and actresses in the film industry. With many years of experience and unmatched talent, the Never Say Goodbye cast has delivered the best. They include:

Main Cast

Shivani Surve as Vividha Kashyap Vashisht

Shivani Surve is a leading Marathi and Hindi Television actress. She is best known for playing the roles of the ideal bahu and beti. Before auditioning for the top Marathi TV serials, she started her career as a model.

Vikram Singh Chauhan as Atharv Vashisht

Shashank Vyas as Ravish Vashisht

Vyas is an Indian actor and model known for playing Jagya in Balika Vadhu and Roop in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Recurring cast

Some of the recurring actors and actresses are:

Vineet Kumar as Kailash Kashyap

Shilpa Tulaskar as Sujata Vashisht

Smita Bansal as Suman Vashisht

Sara Khan as Kangana "Tara" Vashisht

Aparna Ghoshal as Uma Kashyap

Kabir Shah as Madhav Soni

Kenisha Chadha as Khushi Vashisht

Nidhi Shah/Priyanka Kandwal as Shweta "Guddi" Kashyap

Ruslaan Sayed as Anshul "Ankit" Kashyap

Sana Sayyad as Aditi Vashisht

Surendra Pal as Amarkant Vashisht

Manmohan Tiwari as Vipul Vashisht

Bhavini Purohit as Bhumi Jain

Sulakshana Khatri as Indumati Devi Kashyap

Aaradhna Uppal as Kalindi Vashisht

Aparna Kanekar as Ratna Vashisht

Bhavini Purohit as Bhumi Vashisht

Pawan Shankar as Dr. Rajat Kumar Shastri

Firoza Khan as Zeenat "Aruna" Siddiqui

Palak Panchal as Adaa "Chutki" Siddiqui

Prashant Bhatt as Ramakant Vashisht

Parvez Magray as Chintu Zaveri

Maksood Akhtar as Abdul

Never Say Goodbye elates their joy, pain and struggles from internal and external obstacles affecting their relationship. It is your go-to movie if you are looking for a love story narrated compellingly and enticingly. The cast has also played a significant role in making the series one of its kind.

