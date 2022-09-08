BET Redemption cast (with images), trailer, plot summary, full story, episodes

Are you a fan of telenovelas? If yes, a new local daily drama show is coming on BET Africa on September 26, 2022, and it features some legendary actors. BET Redemption, set in a mega church, centres on the Zikonde family at the helm. They are highly respected in the mega-church, but there is some underlying darkness beneath their glory. But, what happens next? Read on!

Zikonde family are faced with many baffling decisions as they scramble to salvage the family's legacy. Photo: @tjaxabornside (modified by author)

The BET Redemption will bring much-anticipated drama. For instance, it will bring out conversations around day-to-day experiences of the common South African and shine a light on value systems in African communities. The Redemption trailer is already out, and the show offers a lot.

Redemption plot summary

As Faith goes about the church and family affairs, she reveals devastating secrets about those closest to her. Dark truths come to light, and the Zikonde family members are faced with many baffling decisions as they scramble to salvage the family's legacy.

Redemption full story

The drama's title reflects what it is about: the pursuit of salvation. After the disappearance of Pastor Simon Zikhode (Themba Ndaba), his daughter Faith (Kwanele Mthethwa), who is on the cusp of an international music career, leaves everything and comes to her dad's rescue. However, the drama continues its obsession with the dark side of those who run a church.

BET Redemption cast members

Who wrote BET Redemption? The series is a co-production between Seriti Films and Burnt Onion Productions. The head writers are Kagiso Mogale and Siphosethu Tshapu, and the directors are Athi Petela, Thabang Moleya and Nozipho Nkelemba. The cast members include the following:

1. Pearl Modiadie

Modiadie is famous for presenting the SABC1 music talk show Zaziwa. Photo: @pearlmodiadie (modified by author)

Modiadie is a South African television presenter, radio DJ, actress and producer. She is best known to the TV audience for presenting the SABC1 music talk show Zaziwa. In addition, she bags the lead role in the new telenovela, Redemption.

2. Themba Ndaba

Ndaba is mostly known for featuring in the movie Machine Gun Preacher. Photo: @themba_ndaba (modified by author)

Themba plays the role of Pastor Zikode. Themba is a seasoned South African actor and director. He has been featured in many movies but is mostly known for featuring in the movie Machine Gun Preacher. He has also starred as Brutus Khoza in The Queen, the South African Ferguson Films TV series.

3. Tina Jaxa

In Redemption, she plays the pastor's devout wife. Photo: @tjaxabornside (modified by author)

In the telenovela, she plays Evelyn Zikode, the pastor's devout wife. Tina is a celebrated South African actress. She began her acting career on the TV soap operas Isidingo and Generations. She has appeared in other leading films such as The Bird Can't Fly, Oddball Hall, Beyond Return and Wedding.

4. Seputla Sebogodi

Sebogodi is the recipient of two SAFTA Awards. Photo: @seputlasebogodi_official (modified by author)

Seputla plays the bad guy on Redemption. Born Septula Steez Sebogodi, a renowned South African actor and singer. Some of his major appearances are on the soap opera Scandal and Rhythm City, among other appearances. He is the recipient of two SAFTA Awards.

5. Kwanele Mthethwa

Kwanele appeared in The Queen as Phumeza. Photo: @sunyambose (modified by author)

Kwanele is a 25 years old South African actress and singer. She was born and raised in Durban, Kwazulu Natal Province, South Africa. She is best known for portraying Brutus' girlfriend Phumeza in The Queen, a Mzansi Magic drama.

6. Yonda Thomas

Thomas is a celebrated South African actor. He is best known for his roles in the films The Jakes Are Missing, Seriously Single, Mrs Right Guy and Happiness ever after.

7. Sonni Chidiebere

Sonni appeared in Yizo Yizo as Emeka. Photo: @sonnni (modified by author)

Sonnie is a celebrated South African actor. He is best known for his role as Emeka in the third season of the SABC1 drama series Yizo Yizo in 2004.

8. Leera Mthethwa

Mthethwa is signed under Alushi models. Photo: @leera (modified by author)

Leera is a South African actress renowned for her role as Jackie Hlungwani on Gomora. When away from the screens, she is either doing her MC gigs or striking a pose for the camera. She is signed under Alushi models and is going places.

9. Peter Mashigo

Mashigo has starred in both Mzansi and Ga Re Dumele. Photo: @Mashigo (modified by author)

Mashigo is a South African actor. He is best known for his starring role as Lunga in Mzansi, an SABC1 drama series. He has also starred as Pastor Tlhong in the SABC2 sitcom Ga Re Dumele.

10. Mmarona Motshegoa

Also known as Mmarona Kgwele, she is a South African actress, television presenter and entrepreneur. She is best known for her role as Tumi in the SABC1 soccer drama series. Tumi is a young township gold digger desperate to live in the suburbs and escape poverty.

Redemption channel

The drama is coming to BET Africa (Dstv 129). But, according to Paramount Africa, the drama will air on eTV too sometime in the future.

Above is everything about BET Redemption. It premieres on Monday, September 26 at 18:00, with new Redemption episodes Mondays to Thursdays and a repeat at 21h30.

