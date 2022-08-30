Mina Nawe House cast (with images), full story, episodes, seasons

Mina Nawe House is a couple's therapy show that gives people in troubled relationships a chance to work things out or break up if a solution is not found. Herein is all you need to know regarding the television series.

The couples on Mina Nawe House are placed together in one boot camp house at a private location, and their interactions are monitored on camera 24/7. Viewers get to see who is better off without their partners and flood social media with their opinions. Lucky couples find a solution, but others decide if it is better to go their separate ways.

What is Mina Nawe House?

Mina Nawe House is a boot camp-style relationship show focusing on couples. A group of several couples move into a house to give their relationship a fresh restart. They all live together in the same house for three weeks to try and save their romance. The issues bothering them range from infidelity to physical and emotional abuse.

All the couples engage in a series of exercises to determine if their bond is worth saving. An expert coach monitors how they interact and then tries to help them identify and solve their differences to save the union. Their parents are also involved while viewers air their opinions on social media platforms. At the end of the season, they are given expert evidence, and each couple decides whether to give their relationship another chance or go their separate ways.

On which channel is Mina Nawe House?

The Mina Nawe House relationship show airs on Moja Love (DStv Channel 157). The reality series is broadcast on Sundays at 9.00 p.m.

Who is the host of Mina Nawe House?

Mina Nawe House presenters for its first and second seasons were dating coach Dudu Nhlabathi Madonsela and motivational speaker Siyabonga Mkhize. They were also joined by social worker Basani Chauke. The season one finale of the boot camp couples therapy show was hosted by media star Somizi Mhlongo.

Mina Nawe House participants

Mina Nawe House seasons one and two each had five couples in troubled relationships. Here are the pairs that stood out on the reality show.

Abel and Koketso

Abel and Koketso are married with children, but Abel does not value Koketso and rarely includes her in his plans. He lives a double life and is still in communication with his ex-girlfriend. Koketso's love is unrequited, but she believes things can still work out. On the other hand, it is clear that Abel is not interested in fixing things. He is only married because it makes him look good.

Sakhile and Sthembile

Sakhile and Sthembile were another troubled couple that left Mzansi talking. Sakhile seems to be bored with Sthe and abuses her physically and verbally. He even revealed on national TV that she is HIV positive, and they have a huge age gap between them, with Sakhile being the younger one. Their relationship was toxic, but viewers felt she was only with him because she thought she would not be loved by anyone else.

Ayanda and Makhegu

The show also had a gay couple, Ayanda and Makhegu. Their love seemed one-sided, with Ayanda making it clear that she is doing Mak a favour by being in a relationship with him. She even called Mak ugly on national television.

Imraan and Salima

Another interesting couple to appear on the show is Salima and her husband, Imraan. Salima opened up about being beaten by her husband in front of their children. He also often reminds her that he made a mistake making her his wife and should have found someone else.

To make matters worse, Imraan calls himself a man of God but never heeds his own advice. Viewers took to social media to share their two cents.

Who won Mina Nawe House 2?

There was no prize to be won on Mina Nawe House season 2. The couples came to the boot camp house for relationship therapy to see if they could save their romance or let go. Some viewers were not pleased when some couples decided to continue being in a relationship despite glaring red flags.

Mina Nawe House on Moja Love has shown viewers that many marriages have issues ranging from abuse to infidelity and unrequited love. The show does its best to save some of the unions, but some are damaged beyond repair. It is not clear if the show will be back for season three.

