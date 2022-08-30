Alles Malan's cast with images, release date, episodes, theme song

How would you like a local South African comedy-drama TV series? Alles Malan's cast in the Kyknet series will cheer you up if you are inclined toward drama-related shows. Directed by Corné and René van Rooyen, the drama series chronicles the daily activities of a modern, typical, and amusing Afrikaans family in and around Paarl, South Africa. What is new in season 2?

Season 2 of this local series premiered on November 2021 at KykNET. Photo: Alles Malan

Although each of the 13 episodes in this season will have its plot, they will all contribute to the overall narrative. Season 2 will include interesting new supporting characters in addition to the family. In 2022 the family is still very close, and time has not stopped for them. Catch a glimpse of this intriguing South African TV show, including its cast members.

Alles Malan's plot summary

Set in the Western Cape, this drama centred around the Malan family up to the 4th generation, with Brenda and Derik as the main characters. Over the years, the two have managed to raise an almost perfect family business.

However, things change after their firstborn child, Frik, returns from abroad to take over the business while his wife is compelled to become a housewife though she is a lawyer.

They face many issues with their kids, such as teenage pregnancy and identity crises. Will this break the Malan family or strengthen it? Well, every family member has unique difficulties, but how they respond to these will determine whether the Malans remain as a unit or break apart.

Is there a season 2 for Alles Malan?

Which date was Alles Malan's season 2 released? The second season of this captivating show debuted towards the end of November 2021 on kykNET (DStv channel 144) at 20:00hrs. As the second season begins, the family business is in jeopardy. The Malans' eldest son, Frik (Ivan Zimmerman), is approached with a tempting offer from a criminal group hoping to use the company for their evil schemes.

Alles Malan season 2 cast members

The cast of this Afrikaans soap opera epitomizes passion, zeal, and creativity. Each performer adds a certain amount of charm to the production. Here is a list of some of the actors and actresses expected to feature in season 2 of this soapie.

Albert Maritz as Derek

Albert Maritz is a popular actor and director. He stirs Derek on this soapie. Photo: Albert Maritz on Facebook (modified by author)

Derek had aspirations of rejoining the Malan family transport company and touring the globe with Brenda, but he became unwell in season 1.

Elsabé Daneel as Brenda

Season 2 includes Brenda. She always has a plan in place and sees to it that her family is protected and taken care of. Photo: @elsabe_daneel

When Brenda's husband, Derek, became ill in the 1st season, she was forced to take charge in various ways. Now that she is a clothing designer, she is creating a bit of a stir in the fashion industry.

Ivan Zimmermann as Frik

Frik embarks on a life adventure that leaves him with many unanswered questions. This season is about how he fits in as a husband, father, and businessman in our times.

In season 1, Frik brought his family back to Paarl after spending eight years in Europe to take over the Malan family business. Unfortunately, he and the company are both having difficulties as season 2 begins.

Greteli Fincham as Elani

The show was shot around Paarl in South Africa. Photo: Greteli de Swardt on Facebook (modified by author)

Elani, in the kykNET series, is a young woman who learns she is pregnant due to her promiscuous behaviour. In season 1, Elani became pregnant, and her friend Johan (Brent Vermeulen) promised to assist her even if he was not her child's father.

This season, Elani travels from heartbreak to dating an age-inappropriate person, thanks to her co-parent Johan.

Nicole Fortuin as Lee-Anne

Nico and Lee-anne struggle with the stress of having their first child. Photo: @itsnicolefortuin user on Instagram (modified by author)

Lee-Anne ponders becoming a parent and what kind of mother she will be. She has specific expectations for parenthood and wants everything with Nico to be flawless, but those expectations are dashed immediately.

Sean-Marco Vorster as Nico

Nico quit the Malan family's transportation company to pursue his goal of becoming a rugby coach. Photo: @seanmarcov on Instagram (modified by author)

The fact that he pursued his dream in season 1 and the tenacious manner in which he did so were incredibly inspirational, possibly also to the viewers. However, the focus of season 2 is family. Thus, for him, life is a character journey of development and discovery of his place in it.

Nadia Valvekens as Tessa

Frik and Tessa face a role reversal in their family, with Tessa taking on the role of the main provider while Frik takes on the family business. Photo: @Nadia Valvekens (modified by author)

In season 1, Tessa had to give up her lucrative legal career to raise the couple's teenage children while staying home, which was difficult. However, she is now successfully running a business again.

How many episodes are there in season 2 of Alles Malan?

The Red Letter Day Pictures production has thirteen episodes, and each episode will have its plot but also advance the overall narrative.

Who is the baby in Alles Malan?

The baby on this family show is Nico and Lee-Anne's first child. However, Nico was about to marry Lee-Ann, the youngest Malan son, who quit his job to focus on his rugby aspirations at the beginning of the second season.

Alles Malan theme song

Herman Kleinhans, a Ghoema-recognized musician, played the local drama show theme song in his most recent single, Haal 'n Bietjie Asem.

Where was Alles Malan filmed?

The telenovela was shot in Paarl and Wellington, plus other well-known locations courtesy of the Drakenstein Municipality.

Nowadays, gender roles are frequently reversed in relationships, and both sexes seek to strike a balance between their inner masculine and feminine sides. Alles Malan's cast does not necessarily have the answers to all of the concerns the audience may have. Still, their performance causes them to consider some important questions, possibly because the TV show is enormously successful in South Africa.

