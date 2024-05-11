The reconstruction of Parliament is finally going to begin, and it will include a gym, sauna and daycare centre

South Africans are wondering why it has taken so long for the work to start after two years

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George briefed the media on Thursday and said the new Parliament will host at least 600 people

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The reconstruction of the Parliament is set to begin finally after the building is officially handed over to contractors; the building will include a gym and daycare Images: X/Parliament of RSA

Source: Twitter

Over two years after a fire ravaged the Parliamentary building, contractors have received approval to commence reconstruction at the Cape Town site.

However, South Africans have asked why the government took so long to start the construction.

Xolile George, the Secretary to Parliament, officially handed over the site to contractors on 10 May:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"It is now putting concretely a lot of work that has happened from 2 January 2022. We are quite excited as Parliament to outline to you the work that will go forward starting from tomorrow, 10 May,"

South Africans criticise the delay

Netizens have argued the delay was ridiculous and that the construction should have been done at least a year ago.

@LibertyDrycarys said:

"I actually thought they were finished."

@gistwhere noted:

"Yho! After how many years later?"

@ThomasMdaka_ commented:

"After so many months? I thought they were cutting the ribbon for opening after refurbishment. Why did it take so long for them to start with renovations?"

@Yandi_4 added:

"Nooo, only now. I was thinking the contractor was handing over a completed building ."

However, following the criticisms regarding the perceived delay in commencing the reconstruction, George clarified that considerable groundwork had been laid since the incident.

The initial six months following the fire were dedicated to investigations, during which the site remained a designated crime scene.

Subsequently, in July 2023, Parliament received a preliminary assessment report from the Department of Public Works regarding the extent of the damage.

Why it took so long

During a media briefing, George said securing funding for the ambitious endeavour was another significant hurdle, necessitating deliberations between the presiding officers and Treasury:

However, in October of the preceding year, a substantial allocation of R2 billion was earmarked to kickstart the reconstruction efforts after it was promised that it would be done by November 2025.

The envisioned reconstruction encompasses restoration and modern amenities catering to the evolving needs of Parliament and its members.

The project is divided into phases. The initial focus is clearing and removing the fire-damaged sections and implementing new designs informed by South Africa's diversity.

Notably, additions such as a gym, sauna, daycare centre, and mothers' rooms are slated for incorporation, alongside preserving heritage elements like statues of historical figures.

The new Parliamentary chamber will seat around 600 people

The redesigned SA Parliamentary chamber, set to accommodate an expanded capacity of 600 individuals, promises a more immersive and inclusive experience, departing from its predecessor's inward-looking layout.

The reconstruction timeline outlines a meticulous process, with the main work anticipated to conclude by February 28, 2026.

To foster transparency and public engagement, a dedicated website has been launched to disseminate information and solicit feedback on the project.

Six hilarious moments made by South African politicians in parliament

South African politicians have made the nation laugh with comedic acts and hilarious antics.

Briefly News previously looked at six hilarious moments that took place in Parliament by Mzansi's top leaders.

One of these moments includes Former Member of the National Assembly of South Africa, Willie Madisha, who once left Mzansi in stitches when he exchanged words with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor over the withdrawal statement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News