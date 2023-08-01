Parliament's restoration after the fire in January 2022 will not be finished until November 2025

The process was delayed as the building was declared a crime scene, and structural engineers had to ensure its safety

The reconstruction aims to preserve artefacts and meet the space requirements of a democratic Parliament, with a cost of R2 billion

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will not be returned to its former glory anytime soon.

Reconstruction of the Parliament will start in 2024 and end in November 2025. Images: Xabiso Mkhabela & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, says restoration of the national building that was engulfed in flames in January 2022 will only be completed in November 2025.

Parliament explains why repairs are taking so long

Addressing the Parliament press gallery association, George explained that following the devastating fire, the building was declared a crime scene by the police.

The building was then handed over to structural engineers, who had to determine whether the building was structurally safe. This process was only completed in March this year, reports eNCA.

George explained that the reconstruction of Parliament will ensure that artefacts are conserved. He added that the public will be asked to contribute to the restoration process.

"As we reconstruct Parliament, we must also respond to the space requirements of a democratic Parliament. At the same time, respond to the aspirations of South Africans," said George. '

It will cost R2 billion to restore Parliament to its former glory.

Parliament internal investigations into fire completed

George explained that while the police were investigating what happened the night Parliament was set ablaze, the National Assembly also worked their own probe.

He said the internal investigations are completed, and they are busy looking into the recommendations and examining the implementation of some of the recommendations that focused on policy and governance weaknesses.

Zandile Mafe is the only person to have been arrested for burning downing Parliament. During an explosive rant at the Western Cape High Court last month, Mafe confessed to setting the building on fire.

He was sent for psychiatric evaluation to test his fitnesses to stand trial, reports News24.

Parly arson accused Zandile Mafe’s hunger strike leaves him too sick to go to court, found lying down in cell

Source: Briefly News