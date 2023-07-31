Four former police officers were sentenced to four years in prison for participating in corrupt activities

The officers had stopped a vehicle during a stop-and-search operation in 2016 and demanded a bribe after seeing suspected drugs in the car

They were arrested in 2021 after the victim reported the incident, and the state prosecutor argued that their actions were planned, not spontaneous

PRETORIA - Three former police officers will spend four years in prison for participating in corrupt activities worth R3000.

Three cops to spend four years in prison for demanding a bribe from a motorist. Images: Michele Spatari & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Johannes Tebogo Mpete (39), Lesiba Richard Mapela (43), and Matsobane Victor Kwanaite (41) were handed a sentence of direct imprisonment by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

Police officers convicted for 2016 corruption

In a statement seen by Briefly News, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says on 14 February 2016, the police officers stopped the occupant of a vehicle during a stop and search operation in Mabopane.

The cops noticed a white powdery substance in the vehicle and told the occupant to pay a bribe of R5000 to avoid arrest. The police officers then drove the man to Marula Shopping Centre, where he withdrew R3000.

One of the officers exchanged phone numbers with the man to organise payment of the remaining bribe money. The man reported the police officers, but they were only arrested in 2021.

"The complainant reported the matter, and after investigation, all three police officers were arrested at their place of employment in 2021," said Mahanjana.

State prosecutor says police officers' actions were planned

According to Mahanjana, the accused pleaded not guilty to the crimes. At sentencing, Mpete asked the court for a wholly suspended sentence, and Mapela and Kwanaite asked for correctional supervision.

However, state prosecutor Advocate Willem Van Zyl said the police officers had a responsibility to uphold the law and not break it. He added that the crime was not done in the spur of the moment but was planned, reports SowetanLIVE.

Van Zyl stated they had enough time to reconsider the criminal act and chose not and should be granted direct imprisonment.

