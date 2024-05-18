A woman went shopping at Sportscene, and she tried on some sneakers, which she put to the ultimate test

A Sportscene customer showed people her shopping process. The lady needed sneakers and wanted to make sure they would be a wise purchase.

A woman at SportScene tested the shoes by doing an energetic dance. Image: @yangaa.f

Woman at Sportscene tries on sneakers

In a TikTok video by @yangaa.f, she was trying on sneakers at Sportscene. To make sure they were sturdy, she did some fancy footwork. Watch her dance below:

SA in tears over Sportscene dance video

Many people commented that the lady was hilarious. Netizens felt that the lady had to buy the sneakers after the vigorous test. Read the comments below:

keziah_japhta joked:

"Testing if it can survive in groove movements."

Arabella laughed:

"The shoe should be fit for groove."

tshidisotema commented:

"Ba re test drive the shoe, wena wa spinner, yoh boh Lova."

Tuyeni_kelao was amused:

"That dance moves wasn't a joke."

Baby Oreratile wrote:

"Test, my sister, not fight aowa."

catheyboo joked:

"It's secondhand now."

Black_Barbie said:

"Lol, I once saw a guy running towards me at an Adidas shop. I ran back only to find out he was trying his runners."

Boitumelo laughed:

"Nahhh you gotta buy it after that."

Mimi noted:

"That lady behind you is so concerned."

