A stunning lady took to social media to plug Mzansi with PEP winter clothing, and people loved it

In the TikTok video, she showed off the stunning items that PEP had in store, and the clip went viral

South Africans reacted to the woman's content as they rushed to her comments section to gush over the clothing

A woman from Hermanus shared a video of the lovely items she saw at the PEP store; netizens loved it.

Woman plugs SA with PEP winter finds

The winter season will soon be upon us, and this lady took the initiative to plug Mzansi with a few stunning items she came across from SA's most budget-friendly store. In the TikTok video shared by @thebeautycorner02, the young woman showed off a grey skirt with a jersey and another set of patterned jerseys that were absolutely stunning.

The video captured the attention of many people online, who took to the comments section to gush over the clothing.

Take a look at the beautiful winter items at PEP below:

SA loves the woman's plug

The clip of the lady was well received as it generated over 310K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. People flocked to the comment section with inquiries, while others thanked her for the plug.

Colleen said:

"Stunning. Please attach the codes for the skirt and jersey so we can call Durban stores to check for stock. Thanks."

Tumelomokgwadi added:

"Me running to PEP store tomorrow morning, thanks cf the plug hun."

User asked:

"Which pep haybo."

Nwayza5 wrote:

"I'm running to Pep tomorrow; ain't no walking from my side, I love this, thank you."

Patience commented:

"Stunning lala I must run to PEP."

