A Canadian tourist's KFC adventure in South Africa turned into a viral sensation as he was filmed devouring not just the chicken but the bones, too

Social media reacted with shock and humour, with locals amazed at his enthusiasm

Reactions ranged from disbelief to nostalgic comments about local fast food, highlighting just how much South Africans cherish their KFC

A Canadian tourist caused a stir by eating both the chicken and bones during his KFC meal in South Africa. Images: @banga2timezz.

In a hilarious twist of culinary culture shock, a Canadian tourist recently discovered that KFC in South Africa is not just a meal—it's an experience.

The creator was spotted munching away on what can only be described as the most enthusiastic KFC feast ever witnessed.

Social media erupted after a video showed the Canadian devouring the chicken and the bones.

The meat was so good he couldn't resist the bones

While South Africans are used to savouring every bit of their KFC, our visitor took things to a whole new level, seemingly making the bones a central part of his meal.

See the video posted by @banga2timezz on TikTok below:

Noleen Nox Mzizi expressed what many were thinking:

"Uhmmm sir are you chewing and swallowing the bones??😭😭😭"

Meanwhile, tashm_1 added:

"Eating the bones is wild 😂"

Screaming silence joked:

"Man ate those bones as if he ate chicken fillets."

The local reaction was a mix of shock and amusement. Khanyi humorously questioned:

"Angeke lo-odla namathambo waphesheya 😂😂"

liamo063 chimed in with:

"Manje udla konke namathambo?" [So, you're eating everything including bones.]

Some users empathised with the craving, with 🇿🇦Lilo 🇬🇧 lamenting:

"The KFC in UK tastes like electricity. God knows how much I miss SA KFC, Nandos, and Chicken Licken."

Gerhard & Debbie lightened the mood with:

"Drumsticks first. That's the piece you eat last 🤣"

While N3XMandr3x suggested:

"You have to get you some Nandos bro👌"

