A loving husband shared a TikTok video of his wife and their child having a nice time at KFC

The couple seemed happy and prayed for their food before they ate, as if they were home

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how the duo showed their humbleness

A cute couple pulled hearts with a moment they shared at KFC. Images: @nyathizw

Source: TikTok

A loving husband shared a TikTok of him and his family at one of the popular fast food outlets, KFC, having a lovely time.

In the clip uploaded by @nyathizw, he is with his wife and their baby. They sat at KFC and ordered food. In another part, the man can be seen going to the counter to fetch their order.

Before they indulged, they said a short prayer, blessing the food. The moment captured South Africa's hearts. The gentleman also expressed how much he loves his wife.

"I love my wife more than anything Yesterday it was very nice we are promoted by our talented Dancing and singing."

Man and his family enjoy a lovely time at KFC

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were touched by the couple

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users loving how the couple appreciated each other.

@James Okoth RTV offered:

"I want to pay for their next date. Someone help find this couple!"

@Hon Kennedy A O commented:

"I’m successful but never found a lady who truly loved me for me."

@mimmie❣️ shared:

"Love is not about what you have physically but what your heart can offer."

@Miss M❤️ asked:

"Who’s chopping Onions??"

@Tony Montana loved:

"Perfect definition of true love. I hope you invite us to your wedding."

@user8393843816133 felt emotional:

"This is so sweet, I'm in tears."

