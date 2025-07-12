A group of people were killed when multiple cars collided with each other, causing a massive accident in the North West

One of the vehicles involved was a truck, and those who were severely injured were rushed to the hospital

South Africans blamed the accident on recklessness and urged motorists to drive with caution

Five people died in an accident involving multiple vehicles. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

NORTH WEST — A horrific accident involving more than two vehicles in the North West resulted in fatalities and severe injuries over the weekend.

What happened in the North West?

According to Arrive Alive, the incident happened on the N4 between Groot Marico and Swartruggens. A delivery vehicle was towing a car when it overtook another vehicle. The driver collided with two oncoming vehicles in an attempt to overtake.

Four women and a man were killed, and four others were rushed to a hospital in Zeerus to have their injuries attended to.

Accident statistics

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, revealed on 20 January 2025 that 1,502 people died from 1,234 accidents during the 2024/25 festive season. The number of accidents increased by 5.3% compared to the previous festive season.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of accidents, with 304. In Gauteng, 235 people died, while 231 died in the Eastern Cape.

Barbara Creecy said taxis were involved in most of the accidents. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What caused the accidents?

Creecy revealed that 87% of the accidents were caused by hit-and-runs, jay-walking, loss of control over vehicles, drunken driving, reckless overtaking, fatigue, and speed. She said that taxis were involved in 53% of the major crashes. Creecy noted that almost 50% of the accident victims were pedestrians.

Statistics compared globally

Zutobi published a report titled "The World's Safest Roads". It revealed that South Africa had the most dangerous roads. The report stated that South Africans had the lowest rate of passengers wearing seatbelts, and ranked it the country with the highest number of alcohol-related fatalities.

How can accidents be avoided?

Creecy said that pedestrians must follow safety precautions to avoid being killed on the roads. She said pedestrians must avoid consuming alcohol and walking on the roads.

Creecy said pedestrians must be visible at night and walk in well-lit areas. She cautioned them to avoid jaywalking and to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing.

South Africans react

South Africans discussed the horrific accident.

Dickson Limbikani said:

"No rush. Don't overtake when time does not allow you. It's better to be late but arrive safely."

Delene Labuschagne said:

"Overtaking while towing. I've genuinely heard it all."

Pablo Marvel Tom said:

"Very reckless driver. If he survives, send him to jail. How can he overtake while towing?"

Seluleko Seluh Mchunu asked:

"What kind of stupidity is that to overtake a car while you're towing another car?"

Wanda Teresa McClearly Brtnard said:

"That's taking chances and killing others. They are reckless drivers."

N3 accident kills multiple people

In a related article, Briefly News reported that more than several people died when a taxi plunged down an embankment on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. The accident happened on 4 July 2025.

The tsxi was en route to Ixopo when it veered off the road near the Shongweni off-ramp. It plunged 50 to 60 metres below sea level. Five people were declared dead.

