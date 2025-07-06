A male athlete collapsed and died during a race in Howick, Midlands, about 90km from Durban, on Sunday morning

An unnamed male athlete has died after he passed out during a race in Howick, in the heart of the Midlands region,90km from Durban, on Sunday morning. According to Emergency Services, the man collapsed and passed away before reaching the finishing line. He was found on site in cardiac arrest by the paramedics.

A male athlete has died after he passed out during a race in Howick, in the heart of the Midlands region,90km from Durban, on Sunday morning.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the athlete

According to the spokesperson, Roland Robertson, CPR was done as well as Advanced Life Support. He said the patient was placed on a manual ventilator and received multiple shocks from a defibrillator. Restore a heartbeat.

He explained that after a prolonged effort to stabilise the patient, Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC) was achieved on scene.

He said the patient was stabilised and transported under continuous ALS care to a nearby hospital for further treatment and monitoring. However, despite the tireless efforts of the medical team, the patient later passed away.

Another race tragedy, weeks after the Comrades Marathon incident

This tragedy comes just weeks after the well-documented Comrades Marathon ordeal, where a runner disappeared and went missing post-race. Moira Harding, who was found 15 hours later by construction workers, managed to contact her husband. Emergency services were called, and she was hospitalised after collapsing due to low sodium levels.

The 54-year-old from Cape Town had completed the gruelling ultra-marathon on Sunday but failed to reunite with friends or family afterwards, prompting an overnight search.

Authorities eventually located Harding near the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) base in central Durban, specifically on Point Road. Authorities discovered her in a critical condition and swiftly airlifted her to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

This tragedy comes just weeks after the well documented Comrades Marathon ordeal, where a runner disappeared and went missing post race.

Criticism over the Comrades' crowd control

While there was widespread relief at her recovery, Harding’s disappearance has ignited debate over the post-race management at this year’s Comrades Marathon. Several participants and supporters criticised the event’s organisers for what they described as poor crowd control and a lack of clear communication at the finish area.

Videos and eyewitness accounts shared on social media highlighted disorganised scenes, with runners struggling to find exit points or locate support staff. Some runners alleged that there were insufficient marshals to guide exhausted athletes through recovery zones or towards designated meeting areas.

Comrades Marathon Association dismisses death rumour at race

Briefly News previously reported that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) responded to rumours circulating on social media about alleged fatalities during the 2025 race.

The CMA confirmed that no deaths were recorded, despite several runners requiring medical attention. General Manager Alain Dalais emphasised that the organisation’s safety protocols were firmly in place and urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates.

