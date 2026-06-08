Chicago Bulls mourn the loss of franchise great and beloved broadcaster Stacey King, who has died at the age of 59

Former NBA champion who was part of Chicago’s early 1990s dynasty later became a fan-favourite voice behind the microphone

Tributes pour in across the basketball world as King’s legacy as both player and commentator is remembered

NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday, 7 June 2026, the club confirmed in a statement.

Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King passed away on Sunday 7 June 2026. Image: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

"We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King," the Bulls said in a post on social media.

King, who was working as a broadcaster at the time of his death, played five seasons for the Chicago Bulls and was part of the team's three consecutive NBA championship-winning sides from 1991 to 1993.

The Bulls traded King to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1994 in exchange for Luc Longley, and he spent two seasons with the franchise. During his eight-year NBA career, he also represented the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Stacey King's career after basketball

After retiring as a player, King moved into coaching, taking charge of the Rockford Lightning and Sioux Falls Skyforce. He later transitioned into broadcasting with CSN Chicago, where he worked as an analyst on the Bulls' pre-game and post-game coverage.

In 2007, he became part of the team's regular-season broadcast team and went on to build a reputation as one of the NBA's most entertaining and respected analysts, thanks to his energetic style and memorable commentary.

Chicago Bulls pay tribute to Stacey King

Team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf described King as a treasured figure within the Bulls organisation, saying his influence stretched far beyond the court. He noted that King's bond with the city of Chicago and its supporters lasted more than three decades, first as a player and later as a broadcaster whose distinctive voice became synonymous with Bulls basketball for generations of fans.

Former player Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls smiles as he is introduced to the crowd during half-time of a game between the Bulls and the Utah Jazz. Image: Jonathan Daniel

Source: Getty Images

Team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf said King's passion for the Bulls was evident throughout his career, both on and off the court. He praised the former player and broadcaster for the special connection he built with supporters, highlighting his ability to unite people and make fans feel closely linked to the team through his enthusiasm, personality and love for the game.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls plan to honour King throughout the 2026/27 season.

Basketball fans also took to social media to remember King with heartfelt tributes.

@LegionHoops:

"RIP Stacey King. One of my favourite commentators of all time."

@MrBuckBuckNBA:

"Stacey King BEST CALLS and funny moments! RIP Stacey King."

As seen in the post below.

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