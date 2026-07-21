Parliament's investigation into the controversial Bokkieweek tournament has entered a new phase after AfriForum unveiled its latest initiative

Kallie Kriel says the campaign will help protect and expand Bokkieweek despite mounting criticism

The latest move comes as lawmakers continue seeking answers over how the tournament was organised

Parliament's investigation into Bokkieweek has taken a new twist after AfriForum launched a campaign to protect and expand the controversial sporting event. Image: Bokkieweek

Source: Facebook

Parliament's investigation into the controversial Bokkieweek tournament has taken a fresh turn after AfriForum announced a new campaign to protect and expand the event.

The initiative was announced by AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel in a video shared on 20 July 2026. This comes days after Parliament called for an investigation into the tournament, which was held in Limpopo from 6 to 10 July 2026.

Kriel said AfriForum had created a special membership category in partnership with Bokkieweek, with proceeds earmarked to support and grow the tournament.

"We've seen that News24 and a few politicians... have worked hard to discredit the Bokkie Week," Kriel said.

"The funds received through that category will be used exclusively to support the Bokkie Week and to expand it in the future."

Kallie Kriel defends Bokkieweek

In the video, Kriel argued that Bokkieweek gives opportunities to children whom he believes have been disadvantaged by school sports quota systems.

"It simply cannot be right that children are disadvantaged on the basis of race, and then, when someone creates an opportunity for them, people come along and say, 'You may not create an opportunity for these children,'" he said.

Kriel also said Afrikaners should have the same right as other cultural communities to organise cultural sporting events, adding that Afrikaner culture should not be "reduced to race."

Parliament investigating tournament

The latest campaign comes after Parliament's Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries called on the Department of Basic Education to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bokkieweek following allegations that it was an Afrikaner-only tournament.

The investigation is expected to examine how schools were selected and whether any learners were unfairly excluded. It will also look into the role played by schools and education officials.

Organisers have rejected allegations that the tournament excluded learners on racial grounds. They maintain that Bokkieweek is a cultural sporting festival intended to celebrate Afrikaner heritage.

What happens next?

While Parliament awaits the outcome of its requested investigation, AfriForum is pressing ahead with efforts to raise support for Bokkieweek, arguing that the event should continue and expand despite the controversy.

Earlier Bokkieweek controversy drew political criticism

Briefly News previously reported that the Bokkieweek tournament sparked a political backlash after allegations emerged that it catered exclusively for Afrikaner learners.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie was among those who criticised the event, while Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also condemned the tournament, saying it was inconsistent with the values of South Africa's constitutional democracy.

Source: Briefly News