African Renaissance Podcast host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi addressed questions about who funded his trip to Iran to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

He also explained why he chose to attend the funeral, citing Iran's historical support for South Africa's liberation struggle

He emphasised the importance of honouring figures who supported African liberation movements

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi revealed who funded his trip to Iran. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

African Renaissance Podcast host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has responded to questions about who funded his recent trip to Iran, where he attended the funeral of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ndlozi travelled to Tehran to attend the funeral proceedings held between 3 and 9 July 2026 following Khamenei's assassination on 28 February 2026. During the visit, the former EFF MP addressed mourners at Meydan Azadi (Freedom Square), a moment that sparked widespread debate back home in South Africa.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reveals who funded Iran trip

On Thursday, 23 July 2026, Ndlozi shared a teaser for an upcoming episode of the African Renaissance Podcast, scheduled to premiere on YouTube on Friday, 24 July 2026. In the clip, he explained why he believed attending Khamenei's funeral was important.

“I went to a funeral. It's important. This is a standard for progressives to comfort each other,” Ndlozi said.

When pressed on who had covered the costs of his visit, Ndlozi pushed back firmly, framing the question itself as culturally insensitive.

“Yeah, it's un-African. The question is, is an African supposed to go around asking, ‘How did you arrive at Chris Hani's funeral? How did you arrive at Fidel Castro's funeral?' I didn't go to a concert. I didn't go to a holiday. It's un-African to raise that in a situation,” Ndlozi shared.

Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says he attended the funeral

Ndlozi also spoke about the circumstances surrounding Khamenei's death and why he believed paying his respects was significant. He said Khamenei had played an important role in supporting South Africa's liberation struggle and broader African liberation movements.

“The revolution of 1979 put at its centre the ending of apartheid and supported the African liberation movement even beyond 1994. A person like that, guys, you want to go and pay homage, you want to go pay respect,” he explained.

He stopped short of a direct financial disclosure but strongly suggested that Iranian hosts had covered his expenses, drawing a parallel with township funeral customs.

“Even if you attend a funeral here in the Township, they host us; we eat their food, we drink their water. And so it's a question meant to consolidate the insensitivity with which you did with an otherwise brutal, inhuman event,” Ndlozi shared.

Watch the video below:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared why he attended the funeral in Iran. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warns South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in after Israel rejected claims that it was funding the anti-illegal immigration marches organised by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March Movement.

Ndlozi did not respond directly to Israel but warned South Africans and urged them to understand the country’s geopolitical importance and history.

Source: Briefly News