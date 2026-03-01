Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) provided an update on the status of Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who was born in 1939, has served as the Supreme Leader of Iran since 1989.

The US and Israel launched a massive, joint military operation against Iran on 28 February 2026, sparking a retaliation

Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei Confirmed Dead by the Iranian state TV. Image:@IRIran_Military

IRAN - Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei has been killed, the country’s state television has confirmed.

He was declared deceased following the attack on the country by the United States of America and Iran.

The US and Israel launched a massive, joint military operation against Iran on 28 February 2026, which was termed "Operation Epic Fury" by the US and "Lion’s Roar" by Israel. According to reports, some of Ayatollah Khamenei’s family members have also been killed in the attack.

Iran responded by firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel and US military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait.

State television confirms Khamenei’s passing

Late on 28 February 2026, Iran's state TV announced 40 days of public mourning and seven days of public holiday following Khamenei’s death. Iran's state TV news channel, IRINN, showed photos of Khamenei with a black banner in the top-left corner. A presenter also read a statement by Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) officially confirming the death of Khamenei, blaming Israel and the US for his death.

Since the SNSC’s statement, several state media outlets in Iran have also confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei's passing.

Israel and US President Donald Trump claimed hours earlier that the supreme leader had been killed, but at that stage, Iran had been denying the news. No mention has been made of who his successor will be.

Iran's SNSC has vowed, however, that Khamenei's 'martyrdom' would be the beginning of "an uprising in the fight against the oppressors".

Donald Trump said that Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei's passing was justice for all. Image: The White House/ Flickr

Trump says Khamenei’s death is justice for all

Speaking about the passing of the Ayatollah, the US President described Khamenei as one of the evilest people in history.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Khamenei’s death was retribution for Americans and others harmed by Iran’s leadership.

“This is not only justice for the people of Iran but for all Great Americans, and those people from many countries throughout the world,” Trump said.

The US President also confirmed that strikes on Iran are expected to continue uninterrupted throughout the week, or, as long as it is necessary, to achieve peace throughout the Middle East and the world.

The attacks came despite recent talks between Iran and the US over the former’s nuclear program.

South Africa calls for dialogue after US and Israeli strikes

The South African president stressed that anticipatory self-defence was not permitted under the United Nations Charter and urged all parties to comply with international law.

Ramaphosa said that sustainable peace could only be achieved through inclusive negotiations and intensified mediation efforts, not military confrontation.

