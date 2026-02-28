President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for urgent dialogue and maximum restraint amid escalating tensions in the Middle East,

He stressed that anticipatory self-defence is not permitted under the United Nations Charter and urged all parties to comply with international law

Ramaphosa said sustainable peace can only be achieved through inclusive negotiations and intensified mediation efforts, not military confrontation

President Ramaphosa called for urgent dialogue and maximum restraint amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Source: Getty Images

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for urgent dialogue and restraint in the Middle East amid rising tensions that he says threaten both regional and international peace.

In a statement issued by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa, Ramaphosa expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict, warning of severe humanitarian, diplomatic and economic consequences if tensions continue to intensify.

Concern over international law violations

The president urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to act in full compliance with international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Referencing the UN Charter, Ramaphosa stressed that self-defence is permitted only when a state has been subjected to an armed invasion. He underscored that anticipatory self-defence is not recognised under international law and cannot be justified based on assumption or speculation.

No military solution to political conflict

Ramaphosa maintained that history has repeatedly shown there can be no military solution to fundamentally political disputes. According to the statement, military confrontation has not delivered sustainable peace nor addressed the legitimate grievances that underlie the conflict.

He argued that long-term stability can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue, meaningful negotiations and a genuine commitment to justice and coexistence.

Call for intensified mediation efforts

The president also called on the international community, including multilateral institutions and regional partners, to redouble efforts aimed at mediation and peaceful resolution.

Drawing on South Africa’s own history of negotiated transition, Ramaphosa said the country remains steadfast in its belief that peace is not only possible, but imperative for the shared future of the Middle East and the world.

Social media reacts

The public reacted to the President's sentiments in the midst of escalating attacks by the US, Israel and Iran.

@rowpolo said:

"Cyril and the ANC clutching their pearls over international law and calling for restraint while happily turning a blind eye to invasions, occupations, and war crimes of their “non-aligned” friends. Spare us the hypocrisy."

@RealRobinGrant commented:

"I missed the post where the South African Presidency condemned the slaughter and imprisonment of 100000 Iranian citizens by the Islamic regime of Iran."

@Nath_Yamb wrote:

"Such a long communiqué, yet you failed to say who started the attack. Shame."

@Sunflowerreal stated:

"There are missiles, and you want a dialogue. Come on."

@zeek50101 said:

"As much as we stand with Iran, we need a dialogue on illegal immigrants in South Africa. Don’t bluetick your own issues and run to interfere in other states' matters."

US and Israel launch joint attack on Iran

The US and Israel have launched a joint military strike on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran and several other cities President Trump called it “ a major combat operation” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Israel declared a state of emergency Talks over Iran’s nuclear program had reportedly made progress, but the strikes went ahead, raising fears of wider regional conflict.

Iranians gather at Palestine Square carrying Iranian flags, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans to protest the attacks by the United States and Israel/ Images: Fatemeh Bahrami / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Iran launched strikes on a US naval base in Bahrain and fired missiles across the Middle East in retaliation for a US-Israel attack Several countries, including Qatar, Jordan, and the UAE, intercepted missiles, though debris caused damage and one civilian death in Abu Dhabi The escalation has raised international concern, with Israel on high alert and travel disruptions reported across the region.

