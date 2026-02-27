The Khoi-San community celebrated a long-awaited victory after Home Affairs confirmed traditional names would now be officially recognised

The change followed years of frustration caused by technical system limitations that prevented special characters from appearing correctly

A young man’s case brought renewed attention to the issue, ultimately leading to system upgrades and policy reform within the department

Beyond documentation, the move symbolised something far deeper for one of Southern Africa’s oldest communities. It marked a moment of restored dignity, cultural validation, and long-overdue recognition of identity in official state records.

For the first time in South Africa’s history, the Department of Home Affairs will officially recognise Khoi-San traditional names on birth certificates, smart ID cards and passports. The milestone marked a significant victory for cultural recognition and identity preservation.

The breakthrough followed the case of !Khūboab Oedasoua Lawrence, who previously struggled to obtain a smart ID reflecting his Khoi-San first name due to technical system limitations. His family had reportedly faced similar challenges nearly two decades earlier when they were unable to secure a birth certificate with the correct spelling. According to Kaya 959 , Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber described the development as a historic step toward restoring dignity and inclusion for Khoi-San communities.

Historic breakthrough for cultural identity

According to Home Affairs, the issue stemmed from IT system constraints linked to special characters used in Khoi-San names. The department confirmed that the technical limitations had since been resolved, enabling accurate documentation. The move was also welcomed by Chief !Garu Zenzile Khoisan, who said it carries deep meaning for indigenous communities. He said he was pleased that the Minister and the department had listened in this case. He added that the system has now been updated to include the required elements. This, he said, will protect the dignity of people who choose to use their indigenous names and ensure they are properly recognised in official records.

The development carried deep historical significance. The Khoi-San are widely recognised as the earliest known inhabitants of Southern Africa, with roots tracing back over 100,000 years. Their linguistic and genetic heritage make them one of the most distinct populations globally. For many, the policy change represents more than administrative reform, it symbolises long-awaited recognition of identity, history and belonging.

Bantu-speaking Black South Africans also have Khoisan ancestry. The genetic makeup of South Africa shows deep history. It reflects migrations, adaptation, and mixing over thousands of years. The Khoisan remain the country’s oldest and most distinct population.

