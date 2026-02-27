An Afrikaner refugee living in the United States sparked debate after posting a photo of free groceries received from a local food bank

His caption referenced terrible things happening, echoing political rhetoric that has previously fueled controversial migration narratives

South Africans reacted with humour, dubbing the assistance “American SASSA” and comparing it to local social grant systems

The exchange highlighted broader conversations about migration, identity and political messaging. While food banks are common support structures in the US, the online reaction showed how global narratives can quickly be reframed through a South African lens.

On 25 February 2026, X user @PieterVand37940, who describes himself as an Afrikaner refugee and Trump supporter living in the United States, shared a photo of groceries he received from a food bank, prompting South Africans to compare the assistance to SASSA.

The phrase echoed previous controversial claims by Donald Trump about white genocide in South Africa, claims that have repeatedly been debunked. In South Africa, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) provides financial support to vulnerable individuals through grants, helping families meet basic needs. In the United States, food banks play a similar role by distributing food to people facing hunger.

Mzansi compared aid systems

Many Mzansi users humorously referred to the food assistance as ‘American SASSA,’ comparing it to South Africa’s social grant system administered by the South African Social Security Agency. The comparison suggested that government or community aid programmes exist globally, even if structured differently.

The exchange on user PieterVand37940's post highlighted how migration narratives, political rhetoric and lived realities often collide online. While food banks serve as community support systems in the US, the reaction from South Africans underscored ongoing debates about identity, privilege and the realities of starting over abroad.

Here’s what South Africans said

Lorrenzo Diego wrote:

“Imagine leaving your comfortable life just to go and live on handouts. I just want to see what’s going to happen once the Trump era is over. Also, enjoy your American life in peace without trying to convince anyone.”

Vytjie wrote:

“My brain cannot compute this. My government takes from me; they have never, ever given me as much as a loaf of bread. Voertsek, ANC!”

Nelisiwe wrote:

“These are the people we were told were the only ones paying taxes in SA, while the rest of us were supposedly living on government handouts. Now they are the ones collecting from food banks and living on American taxpayers’ money. What goes around comes around.”

Petty L’Abelle wrote:

“Going all the way to another country just to become a charity case. Hmm.”

Art wrote:

“What amazing and generous people, wow. The ANC propaganda branch will probably find a way to say something about it, though.”

Rre_Tsheole asked:

“Where is the money you made when you were a farmer?”

The_Calvinist wrote:

“Eggs and potatoes, something we can barely afford here in SA!”

The Prince wrote:

“I volunteered at one of those a few months ago, proudly sponsored by Trump, and served poor people like yourself almost the exact same items. So you really left the only country that accommodates your Afrikanerdom, sold your properties, and relocated for handouts, what’s the catch?”

Hebert Banhire wrote:

“I thought I had seen it all. Baas Pieter is out here celebrating America’s @OfficialSASSA handouts. Gather here.”

