An Afrikaner refugee in the USA has been showing more of his family's life abroad in TikTok videos

The man, Charl Kleinhaus, recently posted a video of himself going to an American store that is affordable

The man caught people's attention once again as he explored the shop while sharing some details of his life

In a post on TikTok, a South African refugee in America gave people insight into how he is navigating the new country. Charl also shared reasons why he encouraged other Afrikaners to move to the USA.

An Afrikaner man encouraged others to apply to be American refugees. Image: @charlkleinhaus

Source: TikTok

The Afrikaner man gave people a close look at a cheap store that he enjoys going to. He openly discussed the way his family shopped since moving to the USA in the clip shared on 20 February 2026.

In a post on TikTok @charlkleinhaus, an Afrikaner refugee in America, shared that he found a go-to store where things cost a dollar. He said his family typically buys most of their food from Walmart. Charl said Dollar General pretty much looks like tuck shops, but there are just more things. While showing people the store, he encouraged other Afrikaners to submit their applications to the embassy so that they could come and work in America. He said there are thousands of jobs in America:

"You could work at the dollar general or Walmart and earn good money, after a year, you could earn a certificate, get to know the people, get settled and do well like other Afrikaners here."

The Afrikaner made an example out of his son, who works for a company that was started by a South African. His son, with a matric certificate and two years of experience running a small business, started earning $21 (R334) per hour for 10 hours of work per day, five days a week, presumably making a salary of $4,550 per month (R72 445,73 )in America. When he becomes a forklift operator, he will earn $25 (R397) per hour. He said his son was doing well for himself. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to Afrikaner refugee

Many people were divided about the updates the Afrikaners refugee gave. Online users flooded the comments with their thoughts on the information that the man shared. Read people's comments below:

Afrikaner refugees were granted entry into the USA as farmers in need of safety. Image: Gideon Mendel

Source: UGC

XoliWithTheGoodSkin was not impressed:

"This is dusting me because Dollar Tree & Dollar General are the worst to shop at 😭😭 nope! Y'all really got set up."

Dennis Els shared:

"It's our R20 shop... but there it's actually a dollar, not R20 for friends and family discount."

selloletsabo rwrote:

"You guys chose the wrong time to japa to America, WW3 has started, I will not be surprised that you don't know that 😂because you are concentrating on lying about us black South Africa you don't know that you are jumping out of the pan into the fire 😂😂😂You will come out running out of America 😂"

bandilem1818 was full of doubt:

"If he’s so happy. Why is he vlogging? It’s giving paid marketing and propaganda."

