An Afrikaner woman living in the US shared a viral video showing her latest grocery run, sparking an online debate

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, featured massive deals including meat packs for 99c per gram and pastry on sale for $3

Local social media users living in America flooded the post to share where they get better deals, with others in Mzansi wishing they were in there

An Afrikaner woman living in the US shared a video showing the foods she buys for her household. Image: @rhonab46

A South African woman living abroad sparked a massive conversation about the cost of living after sharing her latest shopping trip.

The video was shared on TikTok by the user @rhonab46 on 2 February 2026, where it gained traction as viewers compared global food prices,

In the clip, the Afrikaner expat takes her followers through the aisles, showing some surprising bargains and family favourites. During her shopping, she showed a Boston Bull meat pack on sale and opted not to buy it as she still had some at home. She then picked up a white cranberry and peach juice, a household favourite, and a Nescafé Colombia coffee priced at $11.99 (R190).

The price of food in America

The woman’s trolley also included her favourite spring water in a large bottle, paper towels, and half and half, a popular American blend of milk and cream. TikTok user @rhonab46 also took advantage of a sale on pastry for biscuits, which was marked down from $4.49 (R75) to just $3 (R47). Moving to the household section, she took laundry detergents and cleaning materials. In the hygiene section, she showed a US version of Shield deodorant, which is sold under the brand name Degree.

Mzansi reacts to the US grocery vlog

The post gained massive traction, with many South Africans living in the US commenting that they find even better deals at Walmart. One viewer asked the creator’s thoughts on stockpiling, a common habit in America. Another user wished to trade places with the woman, stating that he was desperate to leave Mzansi for a life abroad.

Some viewers were interested in moving to the US and sought advice on how to do it. Image: Ninthgrid

User @Daleen asked:

"Kan jy bietjie drank winkels doen (Can you do some liquor stores)?"

User @🇺🇸🇿🇦Gideon Roodman🇿🇦🇺🇸 shared:

"Ek betaal bietjie goedkoper vir koffie by Walmart (I pay a little less for coffee at Walmart)."

User @leroux asked:

"Ek wil ook oor gaan hoe het julle dit gedoen ek weet nie waar om te begin nie (I also want to get over there, how you did it? I don't know where to start)."

User @♡𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙚♡ commented:

"Ek hou daarvan dat jy dit met ons deel. My arme man het al soveel goed gekoop en dan is dit nie lekker nie. Is it die by Walmart (I love that you shared this with us. My poor husband has bought so many things, and then it's not fun. Is it at Walmart?)?"

User @ulianahawkins161 shared:

"👌Wow, so interesting. Dankie (thank you)."

User @epic_rubster_pappie said:

"I want to get out of South Africa, like seriously."

