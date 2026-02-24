A content creator plugged social media users with a massive markdown special on premium Revlon hair tools at a Clicks store in Pretoria

The deal shared on a TikTok video included a Revlon hot hair roller and hot brush combo marked down to a total saving of R1050

The clip sparked a shopping frenzy with many social media users rushing to their nearest branches to get the discounted items

A local woman advised her followers to run to their nearest Clicks branches after discovering high-end Revlon hair tools at a fraction of their original price.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @rishellesingh16 on 23 February 2026, showing off highly reduced hair gadgets, which sent bargain hunters into a frenzy.

The most shocking deal featured a Revlon hot hair roller and hot brush combo, which was marked down from R1399 to a mere R350, a massive saving of R1050. Additionally, the creator showcased a hairdryer that had been reduced from R899 to just R299.

Revlon items on sale

The clip showed the discounted stock on the shelves, prompting excitement from viewers looking to upgrade their beauty kits without breaking the bank. Worried that the items would soon return to their normal prices, TikTok user @rishellesingh16 advised social media users to hurry to their nearest Clicks stores.

SA appreciates the hot bargains' plug

The clip gained massive views and likes, with the comment section buzzing with happy and excited shoppers. Many viewers thanked the creator for the tip, noting they would be rushing to their local stores. The sale, however, seemed to vary by location. One disappointed viewer noted that she had visited her local Clicks recently and saw no such markdowns.

User @Ki’elle said:

"I need to go pick up that hairdryer. Thanks for the plug ❤️."

User @Shady asked:

"😳How long is this promotion 😭? Is it still till the end of February?/"

User @ljr595 advised:

"I have the Babyliss one, and the trick is to have hair almost dry before using it, and use heat protectant spray."

User @Tavia added:

"I paid R225 today."

User @Taylor commented:

"I have been using it for three years now, approximately 2-3 times a week 😅. Obviously, I allow it to air-dry a bit and then dry it with the brush. I stopped for a month as the tool broke, and I cried every time I had to use a normal hairdryer 🤣 had to get another one because it was life-changing."

User @The_Venda_Doll said:

"I was at Clicks on Sunday. There was no sale. 😩 ended up buying a cheaper version."

