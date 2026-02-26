“This Is Amazing”: Chef Feeds Family of 4 With R150 Budget at Woolworths, SA Impressed
- A South African chef shared a viral video after challenging herself to buy a meal for four at Woolworths for just R150
- The clip, which was shared on TikTok, featured a clever hack using boerewors to create burger patties on a budget
- Social media users flocked to the post to praise the creator for her smart shopping and affordable dinner ideas
A Cape Town chef sparked a massive conversation about budget shopping after she proved that a Woolies dinner does not have to break the bank.
The video was shared on TikTok by user @chef.anthea on February 24, 2026, where it gained traction as viewers sought to save money.
In the clip, the creator set out to buy a full meal for four people with a strict limit of just R150. During her shopping, she picked up burger rolls, onions, lettuce, and R80 worth of boerewors. She admitted that she originally wanted to buy actual burger patties, but they would have cost R139, leaving her with almost no money for anything else.
The boerewors burger hack
Thinking smartly, she decided to use their sausage instead. TikTok user @chef.anthea removed the mince from its casing, creating seasoned patties without needing extra spices or oil. The total for all four items came to R149. Once home, she prepared the meal by making the patties and serving them with caramelised onions that she cooked without adding sugar or oil. The result was a delicious-looking burger that looked more expensive than its cost.
Watch the TIkTok video below:
Mzansi loves the meal on a budget challenge
The post gained significant traction, with many viewers impressed by the budget-friendly meal. Many viewers thanked the creator and promised to try the burger hack. One user suggested that she could have bought the R89 minced meat instead, but the creator responded, saying it was out of stock at the time. Others pleaded with her to film more similar videos, to help them eat good food without worrying much about their pockets.
User @Shanz Sonday said:
"Please do more videos like this ❤️."
User @Lady Erika™️added:
"This is amazing! Thank you for the tip."
User @Gina asked:
"Why didn’t you just buy the lean mince for R89 rather than unravel a sausage? I won’t eat mince from anywhere else."
User @Tommie commented:
"You could cook a hearty meal for much less at Woolies."
User @smook joked:
"It's cheaper to go to Steers."
User @Thrift Fest said:
"What a twist!"
