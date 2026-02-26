A South African chef shared a viral video after challenging herself to buy a meal for four at Woolworths for just R150

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, featured a clever hack using boerewors to create burger patties on a budget

Social media users flocked to the post to praise the creator for her smart shopping and affordable dinner ideas

Chef Anthea vlogged her challenge to find a meal for four people at Woolworths for under R150. Image: Deagreez / chef.anthea

Source: Getty Images

A Cape Town chef sparked a massive conversation about budget shopping after she proved that a Woolies dinner does not have to break the bank.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @chef.anthea on February 24, 2026, where it gained traction as viewers sought to save money.

In the clip, the creator set out to buy a full meal for four people with a strict limit of just R150. During her shopping, she picked up burger rolls, onions, lettuce, and R80 worth of boerewors. She admitted that she originally wanted to buy actual burger patties, but they would have cost R139, leaving her with almost no money for anything else.

The boerewors burger hack

Thinking smartly, she decided to use their sausage instead. TikTok user @chef.anthea removed the mince from its casing, creating seasoned patties without needing extra spices or oil. The total for all four items came to R149. Once home, she prepared the meal by making the patties and serving them with caramelised onions that she cooked without adding sugar or oil. The result was a delicious-looking burger that looked more expensive than its cost.

Watch the TIkTok video below:

Mzansi loves the meal on a budget challenge

The post gained significant traction, with many viewers impressed by the budget-friendly meal. Many viewers thanked the creator and promised to try the burger hack. One user suggested that she could have bought the R89 minced meat instead, but the creator responded, saying it was out of stock at the time. Others pleaded with her to film more similar videos, to help them eat good food without worrying much about their pockets.

Viewers praised the delicious-looking final result and thanked the chef for the meal inspiration. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Shanz Sonday said:

"Please do more videos like this ❤️."

User @Lady Erika™️added:

"This is amazing! Thank you for the tip."

User @Gina asked:

"Why didn’t you just buy the lean mince for R89 rather than unravel a sausage? I won’t eat mince from anywhere else."

User @Tommie commented:

"You could cook a hearty meal for much less at Woolies."

User @smook joked:

"It's cheaper to go to Steers."

User @Thrift Fest said:

"What a twist!"

