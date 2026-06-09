Cassie van Zyl, 37, from Kuruman in the Northern Cape, died on 4 June in Minneapolis after a workplace accident on a South Dakota farm

Werner Koekemoer, 24, originally from Richards Bay, passed away unexpectedly in Nebraska on 15 April

Both men were working in the US when they died, and their passing has left families, friends and former schoolmates heartbroken across South Africa

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Cassie van Zyl on the left and Werner Koekemoer on the right. Images: ForeverYenaNews02/Facebook and @hsrichardsbaai/Instagram

Source: UGC

Two South African men working in the United States have died just months apart, leaving their families and communities devastated. Cassie van Zyl, 37, from Kuruman in the Northern Cape, died on 4 June 2026 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis after a farming accident in South Dakota. Werner Koekemoer, 24, originally from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, passed away unexpectedly on 15 April 2026 in Nebraska.

His former school, Hoërskool Richardsbaai, shared a tribute on Instagram:

"We remember old-Bay ~ Werner Koekemoer 🕊️ February 14, 2002 ~ April 15, 2026 ✝️ Werner will be remembered as a young man with beautiful manners and a friendly nature - someone who brought light into the lives of others in a special way."

Cassie van Zyl's fatal accident

Van Zyl had arrived in America on 10 May on an H2A agricultural visa, his first season working as a farm worker after years as a truck driver in Zeerust. About a week into the job, strong winds blew a tarp off the truck he was securing, and he fell. The incident caused a rib to pierce his lung.

Doctors first thought it was just bruising and sent him back to work. A week later, he started coughing up blood. He was transferred by helicopter to hospitals in Sioux Falls and then Minneapolis, where doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs that led to heart failure. He passed away at 6:33 pm on 4 June 2026.

His fiancée, Amanda Jooste, said he was someone who always tried to make people laugh and never hesitated to help others. Van Zyl had planned to return home on 6 December, on his birthday.

Werner Koekemoer's life cut short

Werner had been working in the US for about three years, most recently in Nebraska. He was known for his love of rugby, nature and people. His family shared that he had just found out he was going to be a father, with his child expected in October 2026.

His school remembered him as someone who represented Richards Bay High School and the Sharks CD team with pride. His family wrote:

"His smile lit up a room, and his laughter was infectious."

Werner was flown back to South Africa to be buried near his family.

South Africa mourns two men lost in the US

Friends and former classmates paid tribute on the school's Instagram page:

@akhilharripersadh said:

"You'll be missed dearly brother, Rest In Peace 🙏🏽❤️❤️"

@bellamay_vr wrote:

"Hy was n legend!!! 🪽"

@elnekirton said:

"Viraltyd in ons harte 🕊️💔❤️"

@kelvingotbag wrote:

"Legend of our times."

@da.nelle3144 said:

"Rus sagg 🥺🥺"

Werner Koekemoer, a young man from KZN who passed away in the US. Images: @hsrichardsbaai/Instagram

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News