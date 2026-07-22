A group of well-dressed gogos turned a Gauteng street into a jazz dance floor on 15 July 2026

Mkhulus watched proudly from the sidelines as the women took turns to show off their moves

Viewers praised the gogos' elegance and urged them to pass the jazz tradition on to the youth

A group of stylishly dressed grandmothers transformed a Gauteng street into an impromptu jazz dance floor. Image: Ryan Reeiigh

Source: Facebook

A group of gogos from Gauteng reminded South Africa that age is just a number on 15 July 2026. Dressed neatly from head to toe, the elderly women gathered on a local street, turning it into their very own jazz dance floor, taking turns to show off moves that left onlookers in awe. The video, shared by Facebook user Ryan Reeiigh, captured the women in full swing.

Grandmothers keep Jazz music alive on the streets

Each gogo waited patiently for her moment, then stepped forward and let the music move her. Nearby, a group of mkhulus watched on with pride, snapping photos of the women they clearly admired. What made the video particularly special was the sheer elegance of it all. The women were immaculately dressed, their outfits as polished as their footwork. There was no stage, no spotlight — just a love for jazz and each other's company playing out on a quiet Gauteng street.

Watch the gogos take over the Gauteng street in the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the Jazz gogos

For many viewers, the clip stirred something deeper than entertainment. Jazz, once a staple of South African township culture, is a genre many fear is slowly fading from everyday life. Watching these gogos dance with such passion and precision gave people hope that the music still has a heartbeat.

User @Lerato Morakile said:

"This is beautiful 😍."

User @Little Talahwa wrote:

"They are on fire 🔥."

User @Chris Grootboom added:

"Hmm, what a jazz dance. I hope you are teaching the youth too."

User @Nqobile Nqobza Ndhlovu joked:

"Ma2k are asking for a dance challenge, please 😂."

User @Charles Tshepo said:

"Most definitely one of the best performances!"

User @Qhubekani Goodman Ngcobo reflected:

"Indeed, last jazz generation 🙏🙌. Teachers don't check principals."

3 Briefly News articles about grandmothers

A local grandmother went viral on social media after sharing a hilarious yet eye-opening story about her experience with a famous miracle-performing pastor.

A granddaughter shared a video of her gogo's reaction to seeing her new, fully furnished apartment, leaving many social media users deeply moved.

A grandson had his gogo running around the yard in excitement after he gifted her a brand-new cellphone, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Source: Briefly News