A granddaughter filmed her grandmother's heartwarming reaction to seeing her new apartment. Image: @tshelo240

A heartwarming video showing a granddaughter revealing her new apartment to her granny has touched many hearts online.

The clip shared by TikTok user @tshelo240 gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were very touched by the granny's reaction.

The granddaughter shows gogo her apartment

The video begins in the lounge, showing the granny stunned and repeatedly expressing her disbelief at what she is seeing. As she moves towards the bedroom, her words of astonishment continue, a clear sign of how overwhelmed she is by the unexpected sight.

Once she steps into the stunning bedroom, her surprise grows greater. She immediately asks if the flat is already furnished like that. When her granddaughter explains that she bought everything herself, the granny playfully declares that her granddaughter "brought her straight to the floor" with shock, all while praising how beautiful the apartment looks. They then move to the gorgeous lounge, featuring stylish cream-white sofas, and her amazement continues.

The granny's reaction touched social media users. Image: Botshelo Tshelo Poeng

SA responds to granny's clip

The comments section was filled with messages from social media users who were deeply affected by gogo's pure and honest reaction. Many shared how much they missed their grandmothers, who had passed away, wondering how their beloved elders would have reacted to their achievements.

Some users wished that all gogos could live forever, highlighting the very big and special part they play in shaping their grandchildren's lives and giving them guidance. Others gently reminded @tshelo240 how fortunate she was to still have her granny around, encouraging her to consider her granny among her biggest blessings in life.

User @Mafole said:

"Grannies should live forever🥺😔❤️."

User @Mbali Rita Thulo commented:

"She is so impressed. That’s why we should never downplay our achievements. 🥹❤️💐more blessings."

User @Katlii Nkamane added:

"Grandmothers are special, man. 🥺❤️ I still haven’t healed from both my grandmothers' passings. I miss them so much 💔."

User @Annekilesego shared:

"😭🥰Going forward, she will pray for you every day."

User @Bjorn🇿🇦withabigGod said:

"We stand in the hopes and dreams and, most importantly, on the prayers of our parents and grandparents! I miss my gran so much!"

User @elvin Poole added:

"I know this feeling, trust me, she’s very proud ❤️."

