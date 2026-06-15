The former Kaizer Chiefs captain has shared details of the financial challenges he encountered during his first coaching role in Zimbabwe

Katsande says conditions behind the scenes left him questioning whether returning home was the right decision

His latest revelations offer fresh insight into the struggles that ultimately led to his departure from Rangers FC

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has revealed he went two days without food during his first coaching job in Zimbabwe. Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty, WillardKatsande/X

Source: UGC

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande has revealed that players at his former club received just US$17 (about R280) each from match-day takings before he decided to resign from his first coaching job in Zimbabwe.

Katsande opened up about his brief spell at Rangers FC during an interview on Sportlight with Yvonne Mangunda, explaining how financial challenges, unpaid wages and difficult working conditions ultimately convinced him to leave the Northern Region Soccer League side in April 2026.

Willard Katsande details Rangers FC financial struggles

The former Zimbabwe international said he arrived at Rangers FC hopeful of beginning a successful coaching career in his home country. However, he soon discovered serious financial challenges behind the scenes.

Speaking about conditions at the club, Katsande said he had become angry and often blamed himself for taking the job. He said he repeatedly questioned why he had returned, adding that the situation only worsened as time went on.

According to Katsande, players eventually had to share gate takings because of the club's financial difficulties. He explained that match-day income first had to cover operational costs.

“The gate takings had to pay the ambulance services. The gate takings had to pay the referees. The balance left was about US$400 (about R6, 600).

“Every player was getting US$17 (about R280). That was after the first game.”

Katsande managed seven matches at Rangers FC, recording one victory, four draws and two defeats before his departure.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star reveals personal hardship

The 40-year-old said the financial problems extended beyond football matters and affected his daily life.

“At some point, I went for two days without eating any food. I am not talking about salary, because I also have children who need to pay school fees and eat,” he said.

“I am talking about me going two days without eating. Then, on the third day, you eat maybe in the morning. You must know that in the evening, at night, you are not eating.”

Katsande said he remained committed to helping the players despite the difficulties, but eventually decided he could not continue under those circumstances.

Willard Katsande breaks silence on unpaid salaries and empty stomach in Zimbabwe. Image: WillardKatsande

Source: Getty Images

Unpaid wages cited in resignation

In his resignation letter dated April 30, 2026, Katsande said he had not received his salary or agreed sign-on fee since joining the club.

“Despite my commitment to the role and repeated efforts to address concerns, I have decided to resign due to the treatment and working conditions I have experienced, which are not in line with professional standards,” he wrote.

Since leaving Rangers FC, Katsande has joined Grand Legacy FC and has enjoyed a positive start. He remains unbeaten in his first seven matches while also winning the league's Coach of the Month award for May.

Although his first coaching job ended sooner than expected, Katsande has shown no signs of giving up on management. His candid account of unpaid wages, struggling players and difficult living conditions offers a rare glimpse into the realities some coaches face away from the spotlight.

Bafana Bafana legends question World Cup delegation choices

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana stars Teko Modise and Linda Mntambo sparked debate after questioning why influencers were sent to the 2026 FIFA World Cup instead of retired footballers.

Modise argued that former internationals could provide valuable guidance and encouragement to current players during difficult moments at major tournaments.

Source: Briefly News