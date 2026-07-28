L'vovo Breaks Down In Church As Emotional Video Gets Mzansi Talking
- L'vovo's emotional church video touched many South Africans and sparked concern for the veteran musician
- The viral clip reignited debate over financial support for struggling artists and government's role
- Social media users were divided, with some demanding intervention while others blamed the music industry
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L'vovo Derango has become the centre of emotional online conversations after a video showing him breaking down in church went viral. In the clip, the Kwaito star is seen crying while his pastor wraps him in a comforting embrace, leaving many social media users worried about his wellbeing. The touching moment quickly sparked calls for support, while others questioned whether government should step in to help struggling artists.
Emotional video leaves Mzansi concerned
The video was shared on X with a caption urging authorities to step in before it is too late. The post read:
"Where is the Minister of Arts and Culture when struggling artists need help? Why should we wait for artists to die first before government can intervene? Government needs to do more than paying tribute after an artist has passed away. L'vovo Derango needs help, he needs South Africa."
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The emotional clip quickly spread across social media, with many people saying it was heartbreaking to watch the musician being so vulnerable.
See the video in the X post below:
Mzansi divided over who should help
The video soon sparked a wider debate about who should take responsibility when artists fall on hard times.
One X user, @mrtonicsa, called on Minister Gayton McKenzie to intervene, writing:
"Lvovo give us classic music, I am calling @SportArtsCultur and @GaytonMcK to intervene before it is too late."
Others, however, believed the responsibility extends beyond government.
User @Nqobelo questioned where record labels, royalties and music organisations such as SAMRO were, arguing that artists should not rely solely on the minister for support.
Another user, @KingdomMoabi, also defended government, saying people should be asking questions about those who profited from L'vovo's successful music career instead.
Fans pray for the music star
Not everyone focused on politics. Many simply wished L'vovo well and hoped he would overcome the difficult period in his life.
One user remembered how his songs dominated jukeboxes in the 2000s, calling him one of the pioneers of the era. Another urged South Africans to unite and support struggling artists instead of waiting for government to act.
While opinions remained divided, one thing was clear, seeing L'vovo break down in tears deeply moved many people, with fans hoping the veteran musician receives the support, healing and comfort he needs.
L'vovo opens up about diabetes battle
Recently Briefly News reported that L'vovo Derrango became emotional during an interview on Gagasi FM as he reflected on living with diabetes and how the illness has changed his life. The musician shared a heartbreaking encounter that left a lasting impact on him, admitting that the disease has affected him physically and emotionally.
His candid interview resonated with many fans, who praised his bravery for speaking openly about his health struggles while raising awareness about the realities of living with diabetes.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.