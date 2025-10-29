Kwaito star L'vovo is grateful to be alive after facing several near-death experiences

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker said, like the cat that has nine lives, he has had multiple chances to start over

This comes three years after he suffered a life-altering stroke, and while on his road to recovery, Derrango said he is blessed to see another day

L’vovo opened up about his near-death experiences. Image: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

South African Kwaito star L'vovo recently reflected on his multiple near-death experiences.

Famous for hits like Bayang'sukela and Resista, Derrango compared himself to a cat with nine lives, saying he was blessed with seven, but now only has three left.

"I tell my friends that I have seven lives. I've lived four of them, and have only three remaining."

Speaking to DailySUN on 29 October 2025, the Kwaito star reflected on his car accident in 2007 in Mpumalanga that claimed the lives of his driver and DJ Buddha. This, he said, was when he lost his first life.

In 2021, he lost his mom, Thoko Ndlovu, and he said he lost his second life along with hers.

His third life ended when he survived another car crash in KwaZulu-Natal in 2022.

Later that year, the 45-year-old said he lost his fourth life when he suffered a stroke during a performance in KwaDukuza in December.

L’vovo claims to have seven lives after surviving multiple near-death experiences. Image: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

While still on his recovery journey, which consists of physiotherapy sessions, L'vovo said he was recovering well.

He often shares videos of himself working out, which is not only proof of his multiple lives but also shows his resilience and determination to better his life, and his commitment has inspired fans from all over the internet.

Watch L'vovo's workout video.

Fans send encouragement to L'vovo

Online users are very supportive and continuously send words of encouragement to the Kwaito star to help him keep going.

zwelimguza said:

"Slowly but surely, patience, focus and consistency will get you there."

noks_shongwe wrote:

"Victory is certain, just take it one day at a time."

noma.majija encouraged L'vovo:

"Keep pushing, bro. Soon, you’ll fully recover."

skandisoul_rsa posted:

"I believe in you, bro. Keep trying and take it easy."

Online users are proud of how well L’vovo is recovering since suffering a stroke. Image: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

thabzz added:

"Keep pushing, Grootman. We believe in your progress."

officialailly responded:

"I woke up today thinking of this man. I am so happy to check up on his page, and I see that he is doing great. God bless you."

sbudangwale said:

"One day at a time. Your comeback will be stronger than the setback."

no_zu_lu encouraged L'vovo:

"Chuu, Bhuti, no rush. Before you know it, God will give you back your strength again and again."

