Another popular South African musician has been hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke during a performance

L'vovo Derrango's record label Derrango Records has dropped a statement confirming that the star was rushed to hospital after the incident in Ndwedwe

Social media users took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident since Mampintsha also passed away after suffering a stroke a few days ago

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Another Durban musician has suffered a stroke. L'vovo Derrango has been hospitalised after suffering a "minor stroke" during his performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal on 23 December.

L’vovo has been hospitalised. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

The Kwaito legend's record label dropped a statement following the incident. According to the press release, L'vovo is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. The star is responding very well to medication, according to his team.

A few days ago, another Durban artist, Mampintsha, also suffered a stroke after a performance. He died a few days later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi wishes L'vovo a speedy recovery

Peeps took to Twitter to wish the musician a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalisation broke on social media.

@BoichokoDichaba said:

"Is it a coincidence what's happening in the music industry? Does this not warrant a thorough investigation? We can have 2 of our artists suffering from the same disease and then we act like it's an isolated incident."

@ntwanano wrote:

"Can we check our blood pressures and all those other vitals often as black people? BP is a silent killer. Don't know if it's the cause here and other recent cases but it is the biggest cause of strokes."

@KudaMujaza commented:

"And Lvovo futi? Nahhh man this is poisoning."

@leballotvl said:

"Weren't our celebrities forced to vaccinate?"

@dah_afrika added:

"Get better L'vovo..Hectic festive gig schedules, energy drinks and bad eating habits will take a toll on the body."

Afrotainment releases statement about Mampintsha's condition

In related news, Briefly News reported that Afrotainment has confirmed that Mampintsha has been admitted to hospital. The record label's boss, DJ Tira, took to social media to share a statement about Mampintsha's condition.

The Big Nuz member suffered a minor stroke after returning from a performance. He also missed a couple of performances after he fell ill.

ZAlebs reports that the statement further states that the Gqom star is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. He's under doctor's observation. Social media users took to Tira's comment section on Twitter to wish Mampintsha a speedy recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News