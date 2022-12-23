South Africans are suspicious of the cause of Mampintsha's stroke after Afrotainment confirmed that he has been hospitalised

The Big Nuz member was rushed to hospital after he fell sick shortly after arriving at his home following a Big Nuz performance

Some people suspect that the cause of the artist's stroke is allegedly because of drugs while others claimed it's because of his "unstable" relationship with Babes Wodumo

South Africans have shared mixed views on the cause of Mampintsha's stroke. The Big Nuz member has been hospitalised after he suffered a minor stroke last weekend.

Mampintsha has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

While some people wished the artist a speedy recovery, others became suspicious of the cause of his sickness. The news of his hospitalisation was confirmed by his DJ Tira's record label, Afrotainment.

Some people questioned the cause of Mampintsha's stroke with others even suggesting that it has to do with drugs and because of his "unstable" relationship with Babes Wodumo, reports ZAlebs.

@SaneleM2020 wrote:

"What if this is one of his publicity stunts. He always do something weird every time he releases a song for the sake of TRENDING."

@MmaphutiKgowa said:

"Results of unstable relationship with girlfriend or wife."

@JohnJoh91128202 commented:

"He must stop skipping his treatment, it's not healthy at all."

@hildontshepo said:

"Babes is doing the most."

@LexiPhili wrote:

"Results of drugs."

@MusaMzilikazi added:

"C*caine is the reason why he is sick."

Afrotainment releases statement about Mampintsha's condition

In related news, Briefly News reported that Afrotainment has confirmed that Mampintsha has been admitted to hospital. The record label's boss, DJ Tira, took to social media to share a statement about Mampintsha's condition.

The Big Nuz member suffered a minor stroke after returning from a performance. He also missed a couple of performances after he fell ill over the weekend.

ZAlebs reports that the statement by Afrotainment further states that the Gqom star is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. He's under doctor's observation. Social media users took to Tira's comment section on Twitter to wish Mampintsha a speedy recovery

