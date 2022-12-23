Afrotainment has taken to social media to release a statement about Mampintsha's condition after he suffered a stroke over the weekend

DJ Tira's record label confirmed that the Big Nuz member has been hospitalised after suffering a minor stoke while returning from a performance

Worried social media users took to Tira's comment section to wish their favourite Gqom artist a speedy recovery

Afrotainment has confirmed that Mampintsha has been admitted to hospital. The record label's boss, DJ Tira, took to social media to share a statement about Mampintsha's condition.

The Big Nuz member suffered a minor stroke after returning from a performance. He also missed a couple of performances after he fell ill.

ZAlebs reports that the statement further states that the Gqom star is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. He's under doctor's observation.

Mzansi prays for Mampintsha

Social media users took to DJ Tira's comment section on Twitter to wish Mampintsha a speedy recovery.

@Misah_Mdiza said:

"Speedy recovery to Mampintsha."

@RH_Bonani wrote:

"He is coming back strong 'Ngeke Avume'."

@msayinigush said:

"Wish Mpintso a speedy recovery, in God we trust."

@lebontebeng commented:

"Prayers to him."

@ZukoFlavour wrote:

"Speedy recovery to Mpintsho."

@DlamkileP said:

"Our prayers are with him and his family, he’s gonna recover."

@mosa_hiking added:

"Wishing him well, he will be fine."

