Lasizwe Dambuza is back with another YouTube video, but this time, he's not taking anyone on an awkward date

Instead, he's bringing out the bottles for an intense game of Drink Or Tell The Truth , and he invited Cyan Boujee for some shooters

He brought up her beef with former bestie, Seema, and her reaction left fans looking forward to her episode

Lasizwe asked Cyan Boujee about her failed friendship with Seema. Images: lasizwe, s.eemah_x, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe brought Cyan Boujee back for another video, and they brought the drinks out for a fun twist of "truth or drink."

Lasizwe and Cyan Boujee play a drinking game

As Lasizwe Dambuza's YouTube channel grows, thanks to his famous Awkward Dates series, he is now making more time for another one of his supporters' favourite series, Drink or Tell the Truth.

Like any other drinking game, this one is celebrity and influencer-driven, where guests are asked intense questions that they can either answer boldly, or if they can't, they have to drink.

Following the last episode, which aired on 13 April 2025 and featured YouTuber Seema, Lasizwe's latest instalment just so happens to feature her bestie-turned-enemy, Cyan Boujee.

Cyan Boujee lashed out after she was asked about Seema. Images: cyan.boujee24, s.eemah_x

Many will recall the lady's fallout in 2023 that was fueled by accusations and later public humiliation, and Seema allegedly once "stealing the spotlight" at Cyan's birthday party.

In a preview video of Cyan's chat with Lasizwe, he asked her if she would ever mend her friendship with Seema, and she wasn't having it:

"Next question. I'm so tired, guys. I'm Cyan Boujee without this girl, I'm literally the baddest without her, I don't want questions about her. You can invite Ghost Hlubi to talk about her, not me. Next question, I'm not drinking anything for her."

Here's what Mzansi said about Cyan Boujee and Lasizwe's video

Fans and followers admire Cyan's authenticity and look forward to watching her episode with Lasizwe:

South African actress, Ntando Duma, was entertained:

"She said no to drinking and no to answering! I love me a stubborn Queen."

aarjay.na wrote:

"This is the first episode, out of this series, that I am going to watch, shem."

thatochabane_ showed love to Cyan Boujee:

"I love her so much! Please, she’s so funny and I love that she always keeps it real!"

_thee_aprilaries said:

"I’ve changed my mind, I really love Cyan."

Mzansi admires Cyan Boujee's honesty and "don't care" attitude. Image: cyan.boujee24

yanda_mbanjwa laughed:

"Whoever came up with those questions is MESSY!"

anekakazane hyped Cyan Boujee up:

"I love her so much. And she’s right, she literally is THEE CYAN BOUJEE!"

king_teemichelle complained:

"Making us wait till Sunday for this episode is criminal, Lasizwe Dambuza!"

amandaaa.zondi admired Cyan Boujee:

"She is the girl she thinks she is."

