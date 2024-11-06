Uh-oh! Cyan Boujee recently exposed her rival, Seemah's bank balance after accessing her emails

The ladies haven't been on good terms for some time, and it appears that their feud is only getting worse

Netizens were stunned to see how low Cyan could go to prove a point, with others warning her about possibly landing in trouble

Cyan Boujee doubled down on her beef with Seemah. Images: cyan.boujee24, s.eemah_x

Not Cyan Boujee putting Seemah on blast and exposing her bank balance, chile!

Cyan Boujee exposes Seemah

It's clear that the beef between Seemah and Cyan Boujee is not ending anytime soon; in fact, it's still sizzling.

The influencers fell out in mid-2023, with Cyan claiming that Seemah was talking behind her back. Today, the controversial YouTuber seemingly got her payback and exposed her former friend's bank balance of R170.

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared screenshots of Cyan's posts. She revealed that she went into Seemah's emails, which she claims to have had access to for over two years and joked that she contemplated stealing from her:

"She put her email to link to mine so she gets verified on Instagram and forgot to remove it. I know how much MacG pays you, girl.

"The price really isn't worth it. And I had the opportunity to hack and steal from her, but I kept it cool, probably because the money wasn't enough."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee and Seemah beef

Netizens are stunned and trolled Seemah:

aj_millz was stunned:

"Isn't her bf a forex trader? Her bank balance doesn't match her lifestyle at all."

RealXavier011 trolled:

"Now she gonna borrow money just to screenshot and say she's lying."

BafanaSurprise hyped Cyan up:

"Cyan can be many things in life, but lying isn’t part of them."

thabelomaanda posted:

"I’m afraid she finished Seemah."

Meanwhile, others weren't impressed and said Cyan may land in trouble for revealing Seemah's personal details:

NtebohelengNth1 bashed Cyan:

"Cyan doesn't fail to show us how dumb she is. I hope Seemah takes legal action against her."

DonaldMakhasane asked:

"Does Cyan know that you can be jailed for posting someone's contact details?"

reaschwarz wrote:

"Sharing private emails? Lock her up."

Nkinki_ wasn't impressed:

"Every month I have to read something about this lady, and it’s never good news."

