A Mzansi woman captured her landlord’s brother spying on her through the window during a private moment

The unsettling confrontation was shared on TikTok, where a video shows their awkward conversation

The footage disturbed many social media users and they begged her to find another place to stay

A woman caught a peeping Tom in action. Image: @hleigh_hleigh_09

Source: TikTok

A woman caught her landlord’s brother peeping through her window, and it’s all on TikTok.

Woman confronts creepy man

While she was busy sprucing up, the creepy guy opened the window and curtains, leading to an uncomfortable confrontation. She politely but firmly told the man that he had no right to invade her privacy.

Video disturbs South Africans

Cearly shaken by the intrusion, she shared the video on her TikTok account @hleigh_hleigh_09. The incident caught Mzansi's attention with over 148k views.

Watch the video below:

Concerned South Africans rushed to the comments section. Many urged her to move out immediately for her own safety, and emphasised that his unsettling behaviour could escalate.

See some comments below:

@PhindiwePhindyHaze stated:

"Why usahleli chomie? Move out before it's too late hayibo. 😳"

@Onika🥵🔥 mentioned:

"He continued to open that curtain. Yho nawe you’re too soft. 💔😭"

@Lootslove wrote:

"Did he just ask aphi amanzi as if it’s normal to peak at her?"

@mballyie ka Lwandle suggested:

"Go to the police before we seek justice for you."

@tsonkiee said:

"This is enough to get you packing your bags and leave that place unharmed while you can."

@stumza typed:

"Please look for another place, you are not safe there. 🥺🥺🥺"

@Fenzo_K commented:

"Move out that man is a danger to you. 😳😳"

@Kate_007 added:

"Sis, where do you stay so we can help you look for a room? You can't stay there, if it means you must move to a shelter so be it."

