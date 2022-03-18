Woman’s Dance Video Gets Bombed by Nosey Neighbour, Mzansi Has Jokes

A video of a woman’s dance video that got rudely interrupted by her neighbour was shared on Twitter recently

The enthusiastic dancer is seen pulling some moves before a man peeps to take a look at her from next door

South African social media users did not hesitate to share their funny comments, saying the man did her a favour

One nosey neighbour not only ruined a woman in the middle of recording a dance video, but he also has Mzansi social media users amused.

Popular online user @kulanicool took to Twitter to share a video of a woman dressed in tight black clothing doing a dance routine in front of the camera.

An inquisitive neighbour ruined a woman's dance video. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A few seconds into the clip, a man can be seen peeping from next door as he observes the dancing woman. She soon notices him and stops to look at him. The nosey man doesn’t move a muscle and the irritated woman switches off the video recorder.

In true Mzansi fashion, social media users had a field day with the funny post by responding with their witty comments.

@umalambane_zn said:

“Neighbour was supposed to throw a soft "umdala" to top it off.”

@lotlis wrote:

“I applaud the neighbour, he stopped nonsense jaiving.”

@Mbongenistormzy said:

“Mina vele kulinde uqede, mase ngiyabuza yini le oyenzayo.”

@ngingu_penuel replied:

“Neighbour saved her from that dance.”

@RunXowner reacted:

“Mara she is not doing well whatever she is doing.”

@John29354518 commented:

“Neighbours can really be boring sometimes.”

