One bootylicious Mzansi babe recorded a #tshweribucket dance challenge clip and set social media on fire

TikTok user @the_october_goddess laughed as she posted the video of her dancing with the bucket online

People could not get enough of her sauce and took to the comment section to let sis know that she is blessed

Viral dance challenges have peeps doing some strange things… like dancing with buckets. One woman tried her luck at the challenge and defeated all contestants with her saucy moves.

TikTok user @the_october_goddess danced with a bucket and people could not get enough of it. Image: TikTok / @the_october_goddess

Source: UGC

The #tshweribucket viral dance challenge has people dancing with buckets to the groovy track speaking of a bucket, lol. It might sound odd but it’s a vibe!

TikTok user @the_october_goddess posted her dance challenge clip and it is fire. Sis got her money maker out and used that bucket to her full advantage. She had a good laugh at herself while recording the clip. Sis can groove!

Social media users let the good sis know that she nailed it

People absolutely loved her clip and made it known in the comment section. Some feel this is by far the best #tshweribucket challenge clip they have seen. Her booty had some peeps tripping too, lol.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Thugga said:

“Challenge closed ♂️”

@kraken_391 said:

“Yooooooooh”

@Sixolile, Luyanda Gc said:

“No my sister find a charity to donate some to. They are going to get jealous.”

@cadet649 said:

“I was starting to wonder which one is the bucket...I have to make sense to someone.”

Video of viral blindfolded water passing challenge has 1000s tuning in and sitting on the edge of seats

In related news, Briefly News reported that everybody loves an innocent and fun viral challenge that the whole family can get in on. The new blindfolded water passing challenge has the people of Mzansi excited.

This new challenge is definitely one for the warmer months, however, if you are a risk taker then doing it in winter adds that extra thrill, lol. These peeps were brave.

TikTok user @tiisetsokgosikeka shared a clip of a row of people bravely taking on the blindfolded water passing challenge during winter. The fear in their blindfolded faces could not be missed.

Source: Briefly News