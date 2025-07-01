Liesl Mthombeni has been serving looks and content galore on her girls' international vacation

The former beauty queen and her mates are out living their best lives in Paris, and social media is loving their content

Mzansi can't get enough of Liesl's fancy outings, and others, like her husband Musa, said they're not used to him being left behind

Liesl Mthombeni left her husband and went to Paris with her friends. Images: liesllaurie

Liesl Mthombeni and her girls are giving us all the FOMO with their Paris vacation.

Inside Liesl Mthombeni's vacation

For once since forever, Liesl Laurie-Mothombeni has gone on vacation without her adoring husband, Musa.

The former Miss South Africa has been giving fans and followers content and serving looks while out in Paris, but she's not alone.

Liesl Mthombeni and her girls are enjoying their vacation in Paris. Image: liesllaurie

Liesl and three of her mates flew off to the city of love and have kept us in the loop on their luxurious vacation, from their stunning looks to the incredible sights, and everything in between.

We take a look at some of Liesl's outings and what she and her girls have been up to:

Day 1

day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Here's what Mzansi said about Liesl Mthombeni's vacation

Fans, followers and Liesl's husband, Musa, are loving the vacay content:

Former TV presenter, Dr Musa Mthombeni, said:

"It’s so strange watching this and not being there to hear/ watch it."

bridgetmasinga wrote:

"The bag that fits the most macaroons - aren’t we snacking whilst exploring? Call it cardo-loading."

phomololehloo joked:

"Baddies are really up and the husband is stressed!!!!"

oyamabotha posted:

"I’m gonna recreate this look! I have the same colours! Thanks for the plug, girl."

loyisodumako was stunned:

"I never listen to what you are saying. I just get amazed by how beautiful you are, yoh."

Mzansi joked that Musa Mthombeni wasn't coping after Liesl left him at home and went to Paris. Image: liesllaurie

Former Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, suggested:

"Let's go into each other's closets and share wardrobes? You look bomb!"

miishann_kay laughed:

"Someone check on Musa, please, I’m sure he’s unable to breathe because what do you mean, ma’am?!"

thandigama admired Liesl:

"Love the hair on the side, listen, try the Delina body oil as your daily skin layering with your other fragrances - guaranteed compliments!"

letty5342 teased:

"Musa is flooding the comment section, I’m sure he misses her so much."

pello_t was impressed:

"The polka dot dress look has my heart so far! But this dress is gorgeous on you!"

Nadia Nakai heads to Paris

Meanwhile, Briefly News reports that Liesl Mthombeni is not the only Mzansi celebrity who visited the city of love.

Nadia Nakai recently flew out to Paris and kept followers in the loop on her looks and luxurious outings, and social media was buzzing.

Sadly, not everyone had good things to say about the Never Leave rapper's vacation, with many speculating that the trip was funded by local tycoon, MySol, who has been linked to several local it-girls:

Khanyisile72033 said:

"That time, MySol has a crazy girlfriend. Trust me, this won't last."

