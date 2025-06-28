Jojo Robinson recently revealed her look for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Durban reunion

The reality TV star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a metallic gown, and fans were eating it up

Mzansi is loving Jojo's stunning look, and said she was the best-dressed housewife

Jojo Robinson revealed what she's wearing for the 'RHOD' season five reunion. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson looked like a million bucks when she revealed her look for the Real Housewives of Durban season five reunion.

Jojo Robinson shares reunion look

Ahead of the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Durban reunion, Jojo Robinson has finally given fans a peek at what she'll be wearing.

The reality TV star and beloved housewife shared pictures of her gown and said she's reunion-ready, and with the help of her trusted designer from Che Couture, she's sure to steal the show and some hearts:

"Custom couture by the incredible @che.couture, who I worked with for all of Season 5. I couldn't recommend her and her team more. I love the attention to detail and the perfect fits."

Jojo Robinson will be wearing a Che Couture original for the 'Real Housewives of Durban' season five reunion. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Although she has managed to stay out of trouble for the most part, Jojo's friendship with Nonku Williams has made it into many conversations, with fans wondering whether they were still friends.

As the reunion approaches, scheduled for 4 and 11 July 2025, it's no telling whether Jojo will address the allegations or keep it moving.

South Africans show love to Jojo Robinson

Fans and followers are loving Jojo's look for the reunion and declared her the best-dressed:

South African media personality, LaConco, was stunned:

"I’ve seen your looks, yah yah, eyi, but this, Jojo this!"

Mzansi YouTuber, Lasizwe, said:

"Absolutely STUNNING!! You are the best dressed!!!"

fikzozo1 showed love to Jojo Robinson:

"You look like a dream, Jojo, so stunning!"

iamtrustylicious wrote:

"You look stunning, Jo, like a dream, @mrs.jojo.robinson."

ntomb_zamantuli raved:

"The Design. Body. Beauty. Hair. Everything is on a hundred. Stunning, Jo."

Fans love Jojo Robinson's dress for the 'Real Housewives of Durban’ reunion. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

ramzmay_official requested:

"I want to see you in more of this hairstyle, Mama. You are a real-life princess."

nonny_mpata responded:

"This is the best you have ever looked on the show, wow!"

estee_properties posted:

"The most beautiful with a beautiful heart. This season made me love you more."

ramzmay_official commented:

"Ooh, my God. What manner of beauty is this? You ate and left no crumbs!"

tvblogbymlu_ was curious:

"Oh, Jo! Looking absolutely breathtaking!!! I cannot wait for the reunion. Who’s hosting?"

Source: Briefly News