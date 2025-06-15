Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams have reportedly deleted each other's photos on their social media pages

This follows Williams' departure from the popular reality TV show, Real Housewives of Durban, a week ago

Social media users reacted with shock on Sunday when the former besties reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram

Nonku Williams has exited RHOD. NonkuWilliams

Source: Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams and her bestie Jojo Robinson have reportedly unfollowed each other on their Instagram accounts.

This comes after Williams exited the reality TV show a week ago and Robinson addressed rumours of her fallout with her former bestie.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba reported on Sunday, 15 June, on Instagram that Williams and her former bestie unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Fans of the reality TV stars also noted that the pair deleted each other's photos on their social media accounts.

Williams made headlines a week ago when she announced on her Instagram account that she had exited the award-winning reality TV show.

Robinson also seemingly addressed her fallout with Williams on her social media page a week ago and said:

"I need this to be very clear.. I am not property, I do not belong to anyone. I cannot be given away or stolen," she wrote.

RHOD fans react to the duo's fallout

@simplii_tash replied:

"Nonku and Jojo unfollowing each other is such a girl thing to do.'

ItumelengJobo said:

"Oh my word, she has freed Jo. This is good news. May Jo heal and love herself more. She deserves it all."

MsQueensmo responded:

"Happy for Jojo, she is finally free hai. This friendship was giving cult the way she begged her to be her friend."

TsholoRams replied:

"But Nonku wants Jojo to beg, no. Who forces their friend to dwell on her beliefs. It’s just so wrong of Nonku."

SenamieNtshangase wrote:

"I would like to be Nonku’s friend. l feel like she is misunderstood."

Mstaayndo said:

"Good for Jo. That scene of her following Nonku hurt me. She didn't deserve that."

MphoMsM replied:

"I think Nonku never took Jojo as her best friend in the first place, and Jojo loved her so much that she became her background singer, just saying."

Mvelosmom said:

"So sad how social media is breaking down so many genuine relationships."

Zeentshingila wrote:

"Jojo really liked Nonku and allowed her to be a jealous friend, but also respected that she is clingy. She didn’t deserve to be called names, though she used to be caught up in Nonk's drama; she should take a good break from the friendship."

Nonku Williams and Jojo in happier times. Images: mrsjojorobinson

Source: Instagram

RHOD star Nonku Williams’ memoir Unapologetically Me finally hits the stores

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May that Nonku Williams has officially released her long-awaited memoir, Unapologetically Me.

The Real Housewives of Durban star was excited to share the news with eager fans, who can't wait to grab their copy.

Social media raved over Nonku's release and congratulated her on her exciting journey as an author.

