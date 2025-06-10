Popular model and TikToker Nara Smith has confirmed that she's expecting another baby with her husband

The 23-year-old mother of 3 announced on her social media account this week that she's pregnant

South Africans took to her Instagram post on Monday to congratulate her, while some criticised her

TikToker Nara Smith announces pregnancy. Images: NaraSmith

Source: Instagram

SASMA nominated content creator Nara Smith surprised her followers this week when she revealed she's expecting another baby.

The TikToker who was previously accused of stealing Onezwa Mbola's content announced her fourth pregnancy on her social media this week.

The content creator and her husband Lucky Smith announced her pregnancy on her Instagram account on Monday, 9 June.

"Baby 4 loading," she captioned the video.

South Africans respond to Smith's 4th baby

@GeorgeVimba said:

"It's the 4th kid from the same man."

@MylifeforeverNA replied:

"People really don't know what they want you know. They said women must have kids when they have money and married. Obviously yall Dineos and Penuels can't relate."

@_p_05_ok wrote:

"4 kids with the same man and that man is her husband, what's wrong with that?"

@Cynthia14707794 said:

"We know she can afford. They have one dad. But she's too young, by 40 she'll be drained and that's when life literally begins."

@tumimashabela wrote:

"No one's saying anything about the husband. It takes two! Nibuya nikhohlwe (did you forget?) or ni biased?" (or you are biased?).

@Thebaddie02 responded:

"With that figure... how is she snapping back bethunana?"

@sbuda_wayne_ said:

"I know they're rich and a hit, but for f*cks sake give it a break! Hau njalo njena u preg? (now and again, you are pregnant)."

@Phumza_A wrote:

"In the next lifetime I'm doing it this way. Having kids early so I can live my best life in my 40s with them grown. Not as many as 4 but I'd definitely have three before 25 if I could."

sjfn@BlackLckd said:

"She's a young married woman who's committed to building her family, girls should look up to her. This is wholesome, women her age are miserable with no sense of worth, they're independent and empowered while busy killing babies and ho*ing themselves."

South African actress Lerato Nxumalo commented:

"Wow congratulations Sisi."

RyanRob1nnson asked on the post:

"Why he (Lucky) got 5 kids at 27?"

Mom of 3 Nara Smith announces pregnancy with baby No 4. Images: NaraSmith

Source: Instagram

Rihanna confirms 3rd pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala, fans cheer: “Congrats Rihanna”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2025 that Rihanna put to rest months of speculation when she made an appearance on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in New York City on Monday, 5 May.

The singer debuted her third baby bump wearing a Marc Jacobs outfit, while her partner A$AP Rocky confirmed they are expecting their third child together.

Fans reacted with a mixture of humour and admiration, with some joking that A$AP Rocky is competing with Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News