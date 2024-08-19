Food influencer Nara Smith was nominated for the 4th annual (South African Social Media Awards (SASMA)

An online user went to Twitter (X) to question the Awards for nominating Smith, though she's not from South Africa

In defence, Weza Matomane, one of the SASMA sponsors, told Briefly News that Nara was nominated because of her significant impact on the South African digital landscape

The 4th annual South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) 2024 has announced their nominees on social media.

Nara Smith nominated for Food Influencer of The Year

Social media has been buzzing since the nominees of the SASMAs were shared online. This was after the TikTok sensation when Nara Smith was revealed as one of the nominees on the list under the Food Influencer of The Year.

An online user @ISephara ranted that Nara Smith is not South African as her mother is from Lesotho and her father is a German man. He further questioned why she was nominated.

He wrote:

"Nara Smith has been nominated for the Food Influencer of the Year Award. However, she is not South African; her mother is a Lesotho national, and her father is a German national. Neither she nor her parents are South African. How was she nominated? Let's not entertain this, please."

See the post below:

SASMA defends decision to nominate Nara Smith

Briefly News contacted the SASMA organisers, and their response was to defend Nara, mentioning that she was nominated because of her significant impact on the South African digital landscape.

One of the SASMA sponsors, Weza Matomane, said:

"Nara Smith’s inclusion in the nominations was facilitated by a fan based in South Africa. For confidentiality and privacy reasons, we are unable to disclose specific names or email addresses of nominators. The emphasis is on acknowledging influencers who have had a significant impact on the South African digital landscape, regardless of their current location."

What you need to know about Nara Smith

Nara Smith, born in Bloemfontein to a South African mother and a German father, is married to fashion model Lucky Blue Smith. She moved from South Africa at a young age and began her modeling career as a teenager through an agency, where she met her husband.

Smith, with over 3,000,000 TikTok followers, enjoys cooking for her family and is renowned for crafting elaborate meals from scratch. She is the eldest of three siblings and has a half-brother on her mother’s side who resides in South Africa.

