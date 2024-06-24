Checkers is in its social media era with its new advertising campaign

The supermarket is trying out GenZ language as it attracts customers

Mzansi is amused by the store’s efforts to appeal to the younger audience with the TikTok language

The new Checkers advertising campaign has Mzansi cracking up.

Checkers adopted a new way of campaigning with social media language. Image: @naraazizasmith/ @checkers_sa

Source: TikTok

The store’s creativity amused many as they browsed through their new catalogue.

Checkers advertising campaign

Every business needs to revise its strategy for every season to attract customers. Checkers has been studying what works and what doesn’t. Checkers hopped on the Nara Smith "slander" and mocked some of her quotes on their new campaign.

The hypermarket studied how most people behave lately and their preferred language. Checkers found that social media has a unique touch on customers that makes them feel comfortable.

The language resonates with young and mature customers, whether res students or breadwinners. A woman on TikTok shared the hilarious campaign and captioned it:

“Checkers feeling her inner Nara!"

Watch video below:

Being part of the TikTok trend

Checkers retired its old-fashioned way of doing things and explored its creative side by engaging in social media marketing and cementing its brand and reputation with social media platforms. These are some of the quotes that dusted the internet:

"For when the kids waking up wanting cornflakes."

"When your sisters run out of bubblegum."

This is what Mzansi had to say:

@Jaydene cannot deal with Checkers:

"We can never be serious in this country."

@fahmidazeidan is a fan of Checkers' marketing:

"Checkers marketing always on point."

@pressahmasemola realised who Checkers was mocking:

"They should pay Nara for that."

Source: Briefly News