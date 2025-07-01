A polygamous man posted a TikTok video of his recent effort to spoil his wives with some lavish gifts

The husband of two wives posted a clip of his mission to get both of the loves of his life something special

People were fascinated as they watched the man's vlog as he went the extra mile to spoil his life partners

Two women received gifts from their husband, who was in a generous mood. The polygamous man posted a video of the day he chose to get his wives designer treats.

A man with two wives showed people the luxury gifts he got them. Image: @andiii_banxx

Source: TikTok

The video of the man doing the most for his wives received more than 200,000 likes. Thousands of people on the man's video where he treated his wives well.

Twice-married man @andiii_banxx_, posted a video of himself shopping for bags for his two wives. The polygamist went to GALXBOY where he purchased two handbags, except his wife wanted. To sweeten the gift, he stuffed the wallets full of money before he presented them to his wives individually

The first wife received her gift with their child in the back seat. She was beaming after setting eyes on the bag she wanted and hugged him. Wife number one also marvelled over the money she found in her wallet and told her son they would go for lunch.

His second wife initially tried guessing what was in the box before opening the packaging. She squealed in excitement after seeing that it was the bag she wanted. Her husband encouraged her to open the wallet which came with the bag. Seeing the money added the cherry on top, and she exclaimed that she does not want people to think she loves money, he joked that she does.

The man with two wives enjoys showing off his lavish life. Image: @andiii_banxx_.

Source: TikTok

SA amazed by generous polygamous husband

Online users admired the young man who treated his wives equally. Some also pointed out that his polygamous marriage works for him because he has the resources. Watch the video of the man gifting his wives below:

rathTransBeauty said:

"Yooh, this made me cry, especially because I'm single while in the marriage 😭😭, also the fact that my boys look like their father 😭"

Nokubonga Hlongwane ❤️ wrote:

"It can never be me, iSkhwele sami can never 😭 I would see the other gift and not feel special 😭"

Lesiba kobe laughed:

"People have two wives and are still able to maintain them, others are failing ka even one😂"

Coco🥥DaGreat Mthimkulu🌳 commented:

"Your first wife is a gem🥺🥰a sweet sweetheart shame 🥰 "

i.am.regs.official remarked:

"This is why polygamous relationships will not work without the man being rich or well off. "

NONSENSE.J.M💵 gushed:

"The fact that you have two wives and u treat them both equally and with respect and love, it’s so beautiful to see 👏🏽🏽"

pk joked:

"My husband is ok with me being your third wife ."

Nwa-Mavona 🧚🏾‍♀️ added:

"Money or not my level of jealousy won’t allow me to share my man knowingly 😫"

