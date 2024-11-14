A young man showed off his two beautiful wives in a video that has Mzansi TikTokkers buzzing

The trending video captures him and his wives full of joy and wearing matching traditional outfits

Netizens' reactions are mixed, with some admiring the beautiful women and others debating polygamy

A polygamist introduced his wives to TikTok users. Image: @andiii_banxx

These days, love stories come in all shapes and sizes. A polygamist recently hit TikTok with a video proudly flaunting his two stunning wives.

Rocking matching traditional outfits

The clip on the account @andiii_banxx_ gave viewers a look at his unique marriage. With all three of them in coordinated outfits.

In the video, he’s rocking two bold, traditional looks that perfectly match his wives’ outfits. And to top it off, he zooms in on each wife, clearly beaming with pride.

TikTok clip of polygamist spreads

With 598k views and over a thousand comments, this little TikTok moment gave spectators something to talk about.

Watch the video below:

Some couldn’t stop admiring the first wife’s beauty, while others were quick to say, “Not my thing, thanks!”

See some comments below:

@MsDee said:

"May this kind of love never locate me Amen."

@Tee stated:

"The first wife she’s so beautiful. I just don’t know why though."

@CyrilMphahlele asked:

"Do I have to move to KZN to find women who are okay with polygamy?"

@user4111055152640 wrote:

"As long I'm not the first wife."

@thando mentioned:

"The first wife is drop-dead gorgeous haibo. If she were the second wife I would understand why, but let me mind my own business. 😂"

@candy commented:

"You can tell that the second wife is very strict. 🤣"

@lady.lulu asked:

"Can I ask if you do isthembu because you truly love them both equally? 🥺"

@Pammy🤎 added:

"The first wife is everything! 💓"

Man with 2 wives hosts annual meeting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man on TikTok shows people how he manages polygamy.

In the video, the man gives people a sneak peek into how he makes sure he and his family succeed. The clip of the man and his extended family received more than 10,000 likes. Many people commented and expressed their divided opinions about the relationship.

