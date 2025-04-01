Global site navigation

“This Is Dope”: Married Power Couple Graduates Together at Wits, Leaving SA Peeps Raving
"This Is Dope": Married Power Couple Graduates Together at Wits, Leaving SA Peeps Raving

by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • A husband and wife left South Africans in awe of their grand moment as the pair shared the stage
  • The love birds graduated both at the same time at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), and people in Mzansi reacted
  • Briefly News takes a look at how studying together impacts couples' marriages and more

A South African couple in Mzansi has warmed the hearts of many people across the country after achieving a remarkable milestone together.

A married couple graduated together at the University of the Witwatersrand.
South Africans raved over a married couple who graduated together at the University of the Witwatersrand in a TikTok video. Image: @mrtmoshatane
Source: TikTok

Married couple graduate together at Wits

The pair graduated on the same day at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and their video, which was shared on social media, has impressed many people.

In the clip uploaded by @mrtmoshatane on TikTok shows the inspiring duo walking across the stage in their graduation gowns, proving that love and education can go hand in hand.

The couple, whose journey has now become a symbol of dedication and perseverance, shared their excitement as they received their degrees. Studying side by side, they supported each other through late-night study sessions, assignments, and exam stress.

While taking to the TikTok caption, the hubby expressed the following:

"A couple that learns together, grows together! Walking the stage side by side with my wife is a dream come true. This is more than a graduation—it's a testimony of love, teamwork, and perseverance!"

Their achievement has resonated with many, especially those juggling relationships and academics. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the wholesome video of the power couple below:

SA applauds the couple's achievement

Mzansi netizens were inspired as they flooded the comments section praising the couple on their achievements as they expressed their thoughts and sent their congratulatory messages.

Dineo said:

"We are our ancestors' wildest dreams. Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Moshatane."

SirJusticeSokela gushed over the couple, saying:

"This is dope."

M.odi.padi said:

"So beautiful. Congratulations."

Khutso Mehlape shared:

"I met this couple during my studies at the University of Limpopo... Back then they supported us first-year students through mentorship and plenty of encouragement. Thank you, and congratulations."

N.othandooo wrote:

"Serious couple goals."

King Vithiza expressed:

"This is what I call couple goals."

Hlelo added:

"Another day of congratulating strangers. Well done."

Rethabile Lily Kondi commented:

"I pray I find someone to shout that on my graduation."

Boitumelo simply said:

"The best video I have seen on the internet; this is beautiful hle."
South Africans raved over a married couple that graduated together at the University of the Witwatersrand in a TikTok video.
A married couple graduated together at the University of the Witwatersrand. Image: @mrtmoshatane
Source: TikTok

How studying together affects relationships in marriage

When couples study together, it helps improve understanding and connection. According to Success.com, studying together can promote empathy and a greater comprehension of one another's viewpoints, particularly when it comes to topics about relationships or personal development. A closer emotional connection might result from sharing intellectual interests.

Couples that study together frequently strive toward shared objectives, which promotes cooperation and support amongst them. This may have implications for other aspects of the marriage.

It also improves communication skills between the two, increases quality time, and fosters mutual growth and intellectual stimulation.

3 other Briefly News stories about couples

