An elderly couple in South Africa become the talk of the town over their amazing sense of fashion

The lovebirds were captured in a video making rounds on social media, wearing matching outfits that left SA floored

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

An elderly couple in Mzansi proved that fashion and style are not just for young people. The lovebirds left SA cracking up in laughter after they were filmed rocking matching outfits.

Sunnyside elderly couple rocks matching outfits

The video, which was uploaded by TikTok user @sibonelo_4k, has since gone viral on the internet as it showcases the pair walking confidently side by side as they held hands while dressed in perfectly coordinated outfits.

Their matching clothes, complete with coordinated colours and patterns, caught the attention of passers-by and, soon, the online community.

Although the couple’s names remain unknown, the lovebirds were filmed in Sunnyside, Pretoria, and within hours of being posted, it attracted thousands of views, along with likes and comments.

Social media users couldn’t help but shower the couple with love and laughter, while others praised the couple’s sense of style and the joy they brought to the timeline. @sibonelo_4k also poked fun at the couple while taking to his TikTok caption, saying:

"If this ain't us. Don't want it."

What made the moment even more special was the way the couple carried themselves — holding hands and walking with pride, showing that love and companionship only grow stronger with time. Their coordinated fashion statement not only brought comic relief but also served as a heartwarming reminder of lasting love.

Take a look at the video below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments

People were entertained by the couple as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun while some gushed over them, saying:

Titi said:

"Guys, why are you guys taking videos of the Sunnyside couple? I love them."

Aus Paris added:

"My favourite sunnyside couple, Yhoo."

Ma_Omms was amused, adding:

"And they don’t repeat clothes matchi matchi everyday."

Mistress shared:

"They been dressing like this since I moved to Sunnyside in 2010, my heroes. I admire them."

Thabang M wrote:

"Saw them yesterday wearing red t-shirts."

User replied:

"This couple used to come to Marabastad dressed in matching outfits..I love them... always holding hands."

Ntandokazi Kababa expressed:

"I always come across this couple, and they are matching and holding hands."

Nomzwa gushed over the couple, adding:

"Cuteness overload."

Mbali Elihle simply said:

"Yoh, this couple has been around, hey. They're aging lekker."

