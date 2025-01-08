A radiant elderly couple beamed with joy as they signed their marriage certificate at the Home Affairs

The elegantly dressed couple, who embodied timeless love in their formal attire, were captured in a video which made it to the TikTok platform

Their heartfelt clip left social media users in awe and convinced that soul mates exist, as many internet users took to the feed to express themselves

A social media user shared a video of an elderly couple getting married.

Source: TikTok

An elderly couple's video proved that love knows no boundaries after they were captured dressed to the nines and tying the knot at Home Affairs, radiating pure happiness as they made their union official.

The beautiful clip, shared by TikTok user @refiloekagisofifi, showcases the couple committing to remain together until death does them part.

Officially becoming Mr and Mrs

The video shows the bride looking stunning in her elegant floral dress paired with a pink blazer and head doek. The groom equally looks dashing in a formal suit, ensuring the special day is as memorable as any wedding. The two's joy is evident as they exchange their vows and sign as a married couple.

Watch the video below:

The couple receive love from Mzansi

After seeing the clip, social media users flooded the comment section, sharing how touched they were by the content. The video also raised hope for singles, who started believing there was a chance for them to meet their soulmates.

User @Andzani Bologo said:

"When the time is right, I, The Lord, will make it happen. Isaiah 60:22. Congratulations, rents 🎉🎉."

User @Chucky added:

"I still have bo ma 20 years in the bag gore ke bone office ya home office... no pressure 🥹."

User @Mikateko shared:

"Love lives here, and it's never too late to marry at 60yrs. There is still hope because God is the only one who has plans and purpose abt our lives 🤗🤗."

User @Lady-T noted:

"There is no divorce in this one... It's forever 🥰🥰."

User @seolwana

"Right age. They know exactly what they are doing."

User @Ntombifikile

"🥰Beautiful parents, marriage does not have a due date. When The Lord says 'Today' it does not matter how old are you 🥰."

