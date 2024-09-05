A woman, @_presshious, shared her Home Affairs wedding vlog, showcasing her special day

The simple yet heartfelt ceremony resonated with many South Africans, who praised her for opting for a stress-free, cost-effective wedding

Social media users flooded the post with congratulations, relating to her joy and excitement

A hun documented her Home Affairs wedding in a touching vlog, highlighting the simplicity and joy of her special day. Images: @_presshious.

Source: Instagram

A heartwarming love story has taken South Africa by storm after @_presshious shared her Home Affairs wedding experience with the world.

She documented the process in her touching vlog, from getting ready for her special day to the emotional moment she signed on the dotted line with her husband.

A home affairs wedding

The video showed everything: her makeup, the elegant dress she wore, and the ceremony:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One moment that captured the viewers' attention was when she humorously asked the Home Affairs officer, "Is my surname gonna change now, after this?"

"A month ago in the presence of God & 6 witnesses, T and I committed to forever 🥺"

The story of @_presshious and her husband shows that love doesn’t need grand gestures or expensive ceremonies. With just a few close witnesses, they embraced simplicity and celebrated their commitment in a way that suited them.

South Africans are happy for the couple

The heartwarming video drew reactions across social media, with users flooding the comments section with well-wishes and laughter. One user, @Slenda sama million✨, gushed:

"The “yessss” from your husband 😭😭😭😭♥️😭😂😂😂 guys please marry men that actually love you hle, this is so cute please 😂😂♥️"

Another user @AsiFit, shared:

"He is so happy🥹 I wish you both a beautiful and long healthy marriage. Congratulations! 🥹🤍"

The emotion wasn’t lost on @Mbali Skhosana, who said:

"I cried with you 🥺❤️"

Many could relate to the bride's excitement about her new surname. ChakazaMbali♥️🌹 echoed this sentiment:

"Bestie, same! I’d want my surname to change as soon as I put the pen down ❤️🔥💃💃💃"

While Dineo added:

"The surname question ❤️😂, ngathi yim I want mine to change same day 😂😂😂"

Home Affairs wedding practical and cost-effective

In another video, @_presshious shared the more practical side of a Home Affairs wedding:

After her husband paid Lobola, the couple went to the office to finalise their union.

She candidly explained that she wasn’t keen on large, elaborate weddings, saying she didn’t enjoy being the centre of attention for long periods and found traditional weddings expensive.

The video resonated with many who had also chosen to get married at Home Affairs. @Refiloe Quense commented:

"A Home Affairs wedding is perfect."

@DeeLero🌻 shared:

"My Home Affairs wedding was the absolute best 🥰. I was dressed up, and my sister flew in from CPT to witness. We then went for brunch and came home to watch movies and chill. .. had a white wedding too 🙈."

Another user, @Sammy 🎀, chimed in with:

"I did this a month ago! No stress, it’s cheap, and we’re traveling next month! 🤭 highly recommend!"

The couple looks stunning in traditional wedding outfits

Briefly News reported that a woman posted a TikTok video of her and her husband matching traditional outfits at their wedding.

The video shows them in jaw-dropping attire and dancing together for the special occasion. Mzansi headed to the comments to discuss the fantastic look, with many congratulating them on their beautiful union.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News